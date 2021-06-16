Griffin named after Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 40 Under 40 list





LEWISVILLE, Texas UTSA running backs coach Julian Griffin has been named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 40 Under 40 list, the publication announced this week. UTSA running backs coachhas been named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 40 Under 40 list, the publication announced this week. Griffin is one of 10 college coaches on the list, who will be featured in Dave Campbell’s Summer 2021 preview edition Texas football magazine. In his first year with the program, Griffin helped the Roadrunners set a record season that resulted in a 7-5 overall record, a second-place finish in the Conference USA West Division with a 6-2 point, and an appearance in the SERVPRO First Aid Bowl. The offense broke one-season school records for rushing yards (2,585), rushing yards per game (215.4), yards per rush (5.21), and rushing touchdowns (24) behind Sincere McCormick , who shattered UTSA’s single-season marks for yards (1467), (249) and touchdowns (11) while finishing second in the FBS with a program record of 133.4 rushing yards per game. The Roadrunners also broke single-game standards for total yards (624) and rushing yards (443) in a game in a regular season finale win over North Texas. Griffin guided McCormick to arguably the most decorated season for any Roadrunner in school history. A second-team All-American by both the Football Writers Association of America and Phil Steele and the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Texas College Player of the Year, the running back registered seven 100-yard games on the ground , including five with over 150 yards. The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and the Doak Walker Award semifinalist also broke his own UTSA record for all-purpose yards in a season with 1,598. McCormick was a four-time C-USA Offensive Player of the Week in 2020 and already owns the record over the course of the program’s career, with 2,450 in just 23 games. UTSA will begin its 11th season of football on September 4 in Illinois in a game that will air nationally on the Big Ten Network at 6:30 p.m. The Roadrunners will host Lamar in the home opener the following Saturday. Kick-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the match will be broadcast on ESPN3. Other home games include Middle Tennessee (September 18), UNLV (October 2), Rice (October 16), Southern Miss (November 13), and UAB (November 20). The Roadrunners travel to Memphis (September 25), WKU (October 9), Louisiana Tech (October 23), UTEP (November 6) and North Texas (November 27) as the Conference USA Championship Game takes place. before December 4th Season tickets for UTSA’s 2021 home schedule are on sale now. Prices start at $75 per seat, and there are two subscription plans for under $100. Plus, there are “all-inclusive” options that include access to the new Touchdown Club in the North Zone. To purchase your subscriptions, call or text 210-458-UTSA (8872) or click here.Payment plans for all subscription packages are available. Current UTSA students get free access to all home games by downloading tickets through their account manager. -UTSA-







