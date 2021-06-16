Fredonia records 5-0 tennis victory on CV | News, Sports, Jobs





FREDONIA – Fredonia closed the tennis season of the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association in style on Tuesday, beating Cassadaga Valley 5-0. The Hillbillies (10-1, 8-1) won all but three of their singles games, which were won by Neil Coscio, Trevor Napoli and Mike Berg. Tim Davis and Ethan Klemann, and Max Corsi and Oliver McAfee were victorious in doubles for Fredonia. Neil Cosico (F) d. Ian Andersen 6-0, 6-0; Trevor Napoli (F) d. Dylan Ansell 6-1, 6-0; Mike Berg (F) d. Kennedy Pattison, 6-1, 6-0 Tim Davis and Ethan Klemann (F) p. Jacob Ansell and Matthew Helwig 6-3, 6 -1; Max Corsi and Oliver McAfee (F) d. Hayden Coulcher and Hobbs-Nathaniel Lawrie 6-3, 6-2 RED DRAGONS TOP DUNKERK BEMUS POINT – Fletcher DeMink and Brendan Weatherup won their singles to lead Maple Grove 4-1 past Dunkirk in the West Division. Marshall Cresanti and Zechariah won the first doubles, while Ben Finson and Parker Weston won the second doubles for the Red Dragons (10-2, 7-1). Ryan Wills won on the first basehits for the Marauders (9-5, 7-4). Ryan Will (D) d. Porter DeMink 6-2, 6-1; Fletcher DeMink (MG) d. Dominic Begier 6-4, 6-0; Brendan Weatherup (MG) d. Joseph Newton 6-0, 6-1; Marshall Cresanti and Zachariah Padd (MG) d. Sebastian Degolier and Shaun Vetter 7-6 (7-5), 6-1; Ben Finson and Parker Weston (MG) d. Jocelyn Bowers and Brennan Mead 6-2, 6-1 PATEL, MUELLER LEAD WESTFIELD FALCONER – Mihir Patel and Simon Mueller won their singles to lead Westfield 3-2 past Falconer in nonleague action. Curtis Hannon won the first basehits while Greg Holmberg and Jacob Thierfeldt won the first doubles for the Golden Falcons (2-9). Micah Heim and Collin Hoffman won the second doubles for the Wolverines (5-4). Curtis Hannon (F) d. Thayne Bodenmiller 6-2, 6-2; Mihir Patel (W) d. Zachary Kianos 5-7, 6-3, 10-8; Simon Mueller (W) d. James Patterson 6-2, 6-2; Greg Holmberg and Jacob Thierfeldt (F) d. Cody Hoffman and Andrew Nellis 4-6, 6-2, 7-5; Micah Heim and Collin Hoffman (W) d. Spencer Bautista and Davin Riel 6-2, 6-2 MONDAY OLEAN EDGES TROJANS OLEAN – Olean held off Southwestern 3-2 on Monday to remain undefeated in the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association tennis action. The Huskies (10-0, 8-0) recorded victories by Mark Brown in the first singles, Alex Blehar in the second singles and by Cavan Boutillette and Lex Linderman in the first doubles. The Trojans (6-3, 5-2) took victories by Dillan Hatch in third singles, 7-6 (7-2), 7-5); and by the second doubles team of Liam Clement and Jacob Lawton. Mark Bruin (O) d. Brayden Haaksma 6-1, 6-1; Alex Blehar (OL) d. Ethan Livingston 6-1, 6-1; Dillan Hatch (S) d. Byron ring 7-6 (7-2), 7-5; Cavan Boutillette and Alex LInderman (O) d. Nolan Lefler and Justin Phaneuf 6-0, 6-1; Liam Clement and Jacob Lawton (S) d. Aaron Aiello and Maxwell Wolfe 6-4, 6-4 Today’s latest news and more in your inbox







