College hockey: Curley, native of Madrid, resigns from Alaska Anchorage post | College Sports

Madrid-born and former Clarkson men’s hockey player Matt Curley resigned Monday as the men’s hockey coach at NCAA Division I Alaska-Anchorage.
The school announced last year that it was retiring from hockey and that it would not compete last season. Curleys’ resignation will take effect on June 30.
This was a very difficult decision for me and my family because we believe in the future of Seawolf hockey, Curley said in a statement. It was a privilege to coach such fine young men, as well as to live in the Anchorage community. The outpouring of recent financial support for the team has been great to see, and I wish the program all the best.
Fans of the program, as well as Curley, have tried to raise money to keep the program running, but many players were evicted last season, including current Clarkson forward Nick Wicks. Supporters were told it would cost $3 million to save the program by the end of August.
One of Curleys assistants, Mark Phalon of Canton, took a job with Niagara last season.
The Seawolves played in the Western College Hockey Association, which was disbanded and the non-Alaska teams formed a new conference, The Central College Hockey Association, which dropped Alaska-Anchorage from a league.
Curley coached two seasons with Alaska-Anchorage with a record of 7-53-10. He played high school hockey for Norwood-Norfolk and was an assistant captain on Clarkson’s 2007 ECAC Hockey Championship team. Curley’s younger sister, Maureen Webster, is Clarkson’s basketball coach.
I want to thank Matt for his efforts here at UAA and wish him the best of luck in his next attempt, Seawolves Athletic Director Greg Myford said in a statement. His professionalism and commitment to supporting our students never wavered.
Alaska-Anchorage was scheduled to play two non-conference games at the Clarksons Cheel Arena last season, but those games were lost on the schedule due to COVID-19.
TRIMBOLI CALLED USA HOCKEY PRESIDENT
Mike Trimboli, Massena’s boys’ hockey coach, was recently elected president of USA Hockey at a board meeting.
He will serve a three-year term, succeeding Jim Smith, who has spent the last six years as president.
Trimboli began working with USA Hockey, first as a player in 1970 and then as an official on the ice in 1979. He was a regional vice president for the New York State Amateur Hockey Association in 1996, and in 2004 he was the district coordinator for player development.
Trimboli was elected to the USA Hockey Board of Directors for the District of New York in 2005 and was elected Vice President of USA Hockey in 2017.
He coached Massena to a state Division I championship in 2014.
