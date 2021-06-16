New York Islanders Barry Trotz Calls Umpires For Missed Call In Game 2 Loss

TAMPA, Fla. — Barry Trotz was furious on the New York Islanders bench.

Ondrej Palat of Tampa Bay Lightning had just scored to give his team a 2-1 lead on Tuesday night in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup playoff semifinal series. He did that because the umpires and linesmen missed that the Lightning had seven skaters on the ice at the same time, which should have stopped the game.

Trotz yelled at the umpires, not to get their attention. Later, his assistant coach, Lane Lambert, used his video tablet to pull up a screenshot showing the Lightning with too many men on the ice. Trotz pointed to the visual aid as he continued to bellow at the referees after the goal in the second period.



1 Related

“The second goal was quite painful. [Because] if they get the third, there’s a little bit more separation,” Trotz said after the game.

The Lightning would get that third goal, from defender Jan Rutta’s stick in the third period, en route to a 4-2 win over the Islanders to tie their series at 1-1.

“You know, of course, that there were too many men on the ice,” said Trotz. “They had seven guys. Disappointed with that. But we tried to fight on.”

The NHL does not have “too many men on the ice” penalties as something that qualifies for the coaches’ video goal ratings or challenges. That’s how the goal stood. It was a critical one for the Lightning.

“It was missed,” said Islanders forward Matt Martin. “That’s hockey. It’s happening. There’s nothing we can do about it. Move on.”

There may have been a bit of hockey karma involved here too. The Islanders tied the score in the first period on Brock Nelson’s power-play goal, after a mind-boggling penalty at Lightning center Brayden Point.

Point got a pass as he skated through the slot to the Islanders goal. New York defender Adam Pelech appeared to powerfully control Point over Islanders goalkeeper Semyon Varlamov. Punt fell over Varlamov as the Lightning player slid into the goal.

The NHL rules state that a player who is “pushed, pushed, or soiled by a defensive player to bring him into contact with the goalkeeper” has not violated the goalkeeper’s interference rules.

NHL concussion spotters knocked Varlamov out of the game, while Islanders backup Ilya Sorokin finished the first period. Varlamov started the second period and finished the game.

Afterwards, Lightning coach Jon Cooper acknowledged that the call was incorrect.

“We’ve all seen the call,” he said. “It was a tough decision for the refs to make. Especially when they tell you he raised his hands to hit the keeper when clearly he didn’t. It’s a high speed game and the refs are in there you have to have a bond with it. But in those situations you have to get through that. In the end you have to kill the penalty, and we didn’t do that.”

Game 2 was a physical affair with 54 penalty minutes from the teams, including a fight between Martin and Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon.

“Calls don’t go your way. Some calls don’t go to the islanders. That’s just the way things go. But you have to stay on track, and I thought our guys did well there,” Kuiper said.

New York and Tampa Bay meet again on Thursday-evening in Game 3, as the action shifts to Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.