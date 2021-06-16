Exclusive! Tendulkar on WTC final

“Without a team nothing can happen, it takes teamwork or team effort to win matches.”

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant with Cheteshwar Pujara during the Fourth Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, January 4, 2019. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Sachin Tendulkar can’t wait for the first-ever ICC World Test Championship with India and New Zealand, starting June 18 in Southampton.

While he believes New Zealand will benefit from better preparation for the WTC final thanks to their two-Test series against England, he is confident that Virat Kohli & Co will rise to the challenge despite the fact that he enter the tent without any competition practice.

While the cricketing world has in recent months touted Rishabh Pant’s batting pyrotechnics after taking scintillating blows in Australia to help India win the series, Tendulkar believes Cheteshwar Pujara played an equally important role in the rise of the team as a force in Test cricket.

In an exclusive conversation with Rediff.com‘s Harish Kotian, Sachin Tendulkar describes how the Indian batsmen have to deal with the conditions in England as they pick the fast bowlers for the big game.

How excited are you for the ICC WTC final?

I am excited about this match. It’s going to be something different, I’m looking forward to it.

When it comes to being named Test Champion, that’s exciting, but I’m more excited about this one specific test match that people have been talking about.

I know we did well and we are among the best teams in the world. To be able to participate in the final gives a good feeling that India is above that.

The WTC final will be a match between two of the best batsmen in the world – Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. What is your take on these two modern hitters?

Both players are world class players. But along with them there are other players on both sides who are good players. I would say yes, these two players are at the top of their game, they have contributed immensely to the cause of the team.

But we can’t forget the contribution of the other guys. I have always believed that there will be talented individuals, but without a team nothing can happen, it takes teamwork or team effort to win matches.

Individuals can perform significantly to help the team win, but if the rest of the guys don’t join in, there’s not much one individual can do.

You saw that in Australia, you took the name of Virat, but Virat was not there in Australia (after the first test) and so were the others (top) players, (who were missing) of our playing XI. But we won the series in Australia, so it was an obvious team effort.

And if you look at the coincidence again, just two days, Kane Williamson and four other players were not there for New Zealand, (ainst England) but they also managed to win the test match and also the series. So it is too coincidental that both captains were not there and both series were won by those teams.

That clearly shows that it is a team sport. Individuals will come and go, yes they will contribute, but the team will always stay.

If the teams perform well together as a unit, they will continue to win.

It’s about the team and these two players (Williamson and Kohlic) are the pillars of the team and they will play a big role in moving the team forward.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami and Jasper Bumrah. Photo: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Batting has traditionally been India’s great strength, but the bowling strike has become extremely popular and many world class fast bowlers have appeared on the scene.

Who would be your pick to pace the WTC final if India plays three or four sailors because it won’t be an easy one with such talented names to choose from?

I don’t normally talk about selection because I’m sitting here (in Mumbai) I don’t know how the bowlers are bowling and which bowler is in a good rhythm, I haven’t seen them bowling at all.

If we continue with three fast bowlers then my pick would be Bumrah, Shami and either Siraj or Ishant.

You played a lot of cricket in England. You must have seen Trent Boult in the IPL, playing against Tim Southee and both are capable of making the most fresh ball in England.

How are the openers supposed to fight against the pacers in the beginning as conditions change quite quickly depending on the weather?

You are absolutely right, because the conditions change quite quickly and something that you should pay attention to is the above ground conditions more than anything else.

If there’s a cloud over your head and if the atmosphere is heavy, the ball is going to move a little bit, so you have to understand what’s going to happen on the surface, who’s bowling, or swinging the ball in the air. air or outside the field and when the sun shines you can press the accelerator again hard.

It’s like driving a car. If there is a traffic light that gives a red signal, stop the car and put it in neutral and when you get the green signal, slowly change the gears and put the car in top gear.

So it is important to understand above ground conditions and plan accordingly and see which way the wind is blowing, all those factors count.

If you take that into account, half of the problems are solved.

India had no first-class exhibition games against local teams en route to the WTC final. Will that be a handicap because New Zealand has played two friendlies?

I believe the New Zealand series was planned a long time ago. The ICC announces the schedule for all teams well in advance and it just so happened that New Zealand was allowed to play two Test matches before the WTC final.

Yes, New Zealand has that advantage of better preparation for the WTC final, but I think these are the challenges you face.

One should look at the next step and not at the last step. Whatever we could have done, we’ve done that in terms of preparation, so I would look at the next steps and not the last step and see how we can best use the facilities available and prepare as best we can. skills instead of whining about not getting competition practice.

I think the players traveled to England with the Indian test squad or with India ‘A’ teams, so all the players played under those conditions. So it’s not like they’re going there for the first time and they don’t understand the conditions at all, they’ve played in English conditions before.

Do you like watching Rishabh Pant because he entertains when he is in the middle?

I have always enjoyed his percussion and his ability to hit the ball. He’s a different kind of player and in a team like this you need other players.

I would compare Rishabh to Pujara in such a way that if I had to talk about these two players separately, one is an attacking player and the other is a solid backbone of the team, stabilizing the innings up front and fatigue the opponent.

Pujara’s method of scoring runs or the way he is fired will be different shots compared to Rishabh.

If we understand them both we will appreciate them both because Rishabh is important to Team India and Pujara as well and all these players together will make a solid team.

I thoroughly enjoy watching both Pujara, who is a classic example of how one should play Test cricket, and Pant, who is an attacking player by nature and likes to express himself and play his shots.

For me, test cricket is both sides, one is what Pujara shows us, that’s also test cricket and one is what Rishabh Pant shows us, that’s also another form of test cricket and I like to watch both.

IMAGE: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson with his teammates. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were quite consistent with the ball and also made vital contributions with the bat. How hard will it be to pick one in the WTC final?

You kind of answered my question.

We have three options here, we don’t know how the wicket is going to play out. We don’t know how much the gardener watered the wicket and how much grass is on the surface.

So there are three options. One is to play with six batters, three fast bowlers and one spinner.

The second option is to play four fast bowlers and one spinner and the last option is to play three fast bowlers and two spinners.

The benefit of this is that our bowlers can bat well and build some good partnerships. It’s pretty wide open and I’ll leave that decision to the team management because they’ll see the wicket and they’ll analyze the conditions and pick the squad accordingly.