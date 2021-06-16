Kevin Durant posts 49-point triple-double to save ‘injured’ Brooklyn Nets in Game 5

The Brooklyn Nets signed Kevin Durant two years ago, fresh off the ruptured Achilles tendon he sustained in the NBA Finals, because they believed he could lead them there. On Tuesday night, with Brooklyn’s season on the line in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Durant proved that the Nets’ confidence in him was well positioned.

Durant had arguably the best performance of his career on Tuesday night, finishing with 49 points on 16-for-23 shooting to go along with 17 rebounds and 10 assists while playing 48 minutes in Brooklyn’s 114-108 win over Milwaukee to win the Nets to give a 3. -2 lead in this best-of-seven affair.

“I didn’t even think about anything but every possession,” Durant said afterwards. “I was trying to win every possession, and I didn’t think about how many points I had or shots, rebounds and assists.

“It was more like, ‘Just let me do what I need to do every possession.’ That’s the approach I always use.”

2 Related

What Durant had to do for Brooklyn on every possession in this game was, well, pretty much everything. With Kyrie Irving out for Game 5 — and who knows how much longer — with a sprained right ankle he sustained in the second quarter of Game 4, and Harden on the field for the first time since sustaining a hamstring injury 43 seconds into Game 1 , it would take a special Durant appearance for Brooklyn to win.

And a remarkable achievement is exactly what Durant has delivered. He told Nets coach Steve Nash early in the game, after Milwaukee jumped to an early lead, that he could stay in if Nash needed him. So Nash cleverly decided to leave Durant there, while helping Brooklyn eventually come back from a 16-point deficit to regain control of this series.

“It’s ridiculous what he can do,” Nash said. “We know he’s capable of nights like this, but to do it tonight… we lose.” [Irving]James is clearly going through his ailments, we’re down bodies, we’re hurt. And that he has that toughness, that mentality, that makes him one of the greats of all time.

“This is a performance that defines Kevin, and it was beautiful to watch.”

It was not so good for the Bucks, who left Barclays Center for the third time in this series of reports. But unlike Games 1 and 2, when Brooklyn dominated the vast majority of both games, it was Milwaukee who was in control of this one for most of the night.

The Bucks jumped to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and maintained a comfortable cushion well into the third quarter. But Brooklyn was able to keep the game within reach thanks to a sensational performance from Jeff Green, who had 27 points in 35 minutes off the bench, including 7-for-8 from a 3-point range, and 17 points and a further three 3-pointers. from Blake Griffin, before Durant took over in the fourth quarter.

While Milwaukee led 87-81 after three quarters, the Bucks scored 21 runs in the fourth. Durant, meanwhile, scored 20 himself in the fourth, including a tricky three-pointer when the shot clock ran out with 50.5 seconds left, giving the Nets a four point lead.

“Just keep making it hard,” Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said when asked how the Bucks could try to slow down Durant. “Obviously one of the best goalscorers the game has ever played.

“It’s difficult. He’s the best player in the world right now and we have to beat him as a team. We have to guard him as a team and we have to let him shoot hard, like tonight, and we just have to keep doing our job, and hopefully he will miss But we have to keep doing our job, keep watch together, keep showing help, keep making it hard, keep picking him up full court.

“We just have to contain him as much as possible, but at the end of the day he did an incredible job. Best player in the world, best goalscorer in the world. … There will be nights where he goes to do what he does tonight and have 50, and there will be nights when we’ll try to contain him as much as possible and give ourselves a chance to be in the game and be in a position to win the game.”

The Bucks held Durant to just 20-for-53 shootings in Games 3 and 4 in Milwaukee. But after Milwaukee was able to aggressively guard Durant in those games, the umpires called for a tighter game in Game 5, resulting in Durant making 16 trips to the foul line, and both Jrue Holiday and PJ Tucker – the two main defenders against Durant — picking up some early mistakes.

Holiday, in particular, expressed his frustration with the phone calls to him afterwards.

“I made three mistakes in the first half, [Tucker] had 2, Giannis had 2, and I feel like a lot of those aren’t equal or the same on either side,” Holiday said.

Still, Milwaukee got his chances. With 15.6 seconds to go, Antetokounmpo, who had 34 points and 12 rebounds in 42 minutes, messed up a pass from Middleton that, had he caught it, would have led to an easy dunk to tie the score.

Instead, Durant grabbed the loose ball after Antetokounmpo dropped it, sank both free throws and sent Brooklyn on his way to victory.

“I just couldn’t get my hands on it,” Antetokounmpo said. “Great pass from Khris, I messed up that game.

“But at the end of the day I can’t focus on that. That’s in the past. We lost the game. We need to focus on Game 6, hopefully we can be in the same position as a team and if Khris can With the same pass I can catch him and finish the game, but we have to focus on Game 6, get one at home, protect home.”

The Nets were able to protect home ground in Game 5, just as every team has done in the first five games of this series. And Brooklyn could only do that because Durant had arguably the best game of his storied career right when his team needed it most.

But as the Nets head to Milwaukee on Thursday night to try and outplay the Bucks in Game 6, Durant was just looking forward to getting back on the field.

“To be honest, I don’t even rank or watch performances,” he said. “Once they happen, I just try to move on and see if I can do it again. It was a fun game to be a part of. There are many games in my career that I thought were just as fun I’m sure if I think about it we can talk about it again, but for now it was great that we got the W.”