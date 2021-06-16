Women’s Cricket on Sky Sports: Celebrating 25 Years with a Look at the Best of Women’s Game | Cricket News

Watch live coverage of all four days of the Women’s Test match between England and India, live on Sky Sports Cricket from Wednesday; Click on the video below to watch the most memorable moments from Sky Sports’ 25 years of women’s cricket



















Sky Sports will celebrate 25 years of women’s cricket coverage in 2021 by showing more live matches than ever before, starting with the test match between England and India on Wednesday.

Sky Sports is committed to showing 52 live women’s cricket matches this year, more than double the previous high of 24 in 2019.

Click on the video above to watch some of the most memorable moments from Sky Sports’ 25 years of women’s cricket coverage and read on below…

The first time Sky showed women’s cricket was on June 16, 1996, when England played New Zealand at Leicester in the second one-day international of their series. Debbie Hockley scored 75 points, leading New Zealand to a 56-point win, with Charlotte Edwards still waiting a month to make the international debut. Edwards would earn 309 caps across all sizes.

Two years later, it was the first clash between Ashes and England in Derby against Australia. Australia took out the winners on that occasion by 64 runs, with future commentator Mel Jones scoring 58.

The highlight of the 1999 season was when Clare Connor – the future director of women’s cricket at the ECB – took a hat-trick in the ODI against India.

1:44 Clare Connor, the ECB’s director of women’s cricket, describes how both she and the English players have faced online abuse and how important it is for the sport to have a united stance against hate. Clare Connor, the ECB’s director of women’s cricket, describes how both she and the English players have faced online abuse and how important it is for the sport to have a united stance against hate.

The very first international T20 match – men or women – took place in Hove in 2004 between England and New Zealand. It was a close finish, with the tourists triumphing by nine runs. And three years later, the Sky cameras were there to watch New Zealand’s Amy Satterthwaite record a world record-to-the-time bowling analysis of 6-17 at the T20I in Taunton.

2009 kicked off the year with England winning the Women’s World Cup in Australia, beating the hosts by four wickets in the final to win their first world title in 16 years.

England continued to dominate that summer, memorablely defeating Australia in the Women’s World T20 semi-final at The Oval thanks to a Claire Taylor-inspired chase. Two days later, they defeated New Zealand in the final at Lord’s to complete the ‘double’ world titles.

1:06 Sarah Taylor is looking forward to coming out of retirement and playing alongside longtime Australian rival Meg Lanning at Welsh Fire in the first edition of The Hundred Sarah Taylor is looking forward to coming out of retirement and playing alongside longtime Australian rival Meg Lanning at Welsh Fire in the first edition of The Hundred

In 2013, Sarah Taylor made one of the biggest catches ever seen on Sky Sports to sack Jodie Fields in Hove, and a few days later the Women’s Ashes were recaptured with victory in the second T20I at Southampton.

Australia claimed back-to-back Women’s World T20 final victories over England in 2012 and 2014. Then, in 2015, when the entire Women’s Ashes series was shown live for the first time, Australia won the test match by 161 runs and regained the Ashes two weeks later by winning the second T20I in Hove.

England celebrate winning the 2017 Women’s World Cup in front of a sold-out crowd at Lord’s

2017 was a very memorable year for women’s cricket on Sky. England beat Australia by three runs in their Women’s World Cup group stage match in Bristol, then won the World Cup final by beating India by nine runs in a thriller in front of a sold-out crowd at Lord’s. Later that summer, the Kia Super League Finals Day was broadcast live on Sky for the first time.

It was another England-Australia final in the Women’s World T20 in 2018, and again it was Australia who won it – this time by eight wickets.

Number of days of women’s cricket shown on Sky Sports in recent years: Year days 2008 2 2009 5 2010 3 2011 4 2012 4 2013 3 2014 3 2015 10 2016 6 2017 11 2018 21 2019 24 2020 6 2021 52 (planned)

In 2019, another Women’s Ashes series was shown live on Sky Sports. The test match ended in a draw, with Australia’s Ellyse Perry lightening the ODI streak with figures of 7-22 at Canterbury, and Meg Lanning’s 133 not out at Chelmsford was the highlight of the T20Is.

In 2020, on March 8, Australia won their fifth Women’s World T20 trophy by beating India for a record 86,174 crown at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

That summer, the Southern Vipers won the inaugural Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, while England defeated the West Indies 5-0 in a T20I series – all live on Sky Sports.

