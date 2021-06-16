VIDEO: SPD detains OSU footballer | News





Stillwater Police have released dashcam footage and the 911 call regarding the suspected hit-and-run that resulted in the arrest of an Oklahoma State University football player. The first 30 seconds of the redacted dashcam video show the shadows of Trey Rucker being pushed backwards by an officer, and Rucker backing up with his hands up saying “I have nothing to do with me” and the officer told him to turn around. The officer then tries to grab Rucker’s hands as Rucker backs up with his hands up. Rucker tells the officer that he “go ahead and shoot me” and that he is an “Oklahoma State Player”. You can hear Rucker ask the officer he’s being arrested for and then two more officers step into the frame to help. The female officer tells Rucker that he is “not under arrest, you are being held”. The officers and Rucker stepped out of sight of the dashcam, but officers were heard telling him to stand on the ground and he said, “I’m an Oklahoma State soccer player.” Rucker repeats that sentence several times and then asks again what he did wrong. You can hear the female officer Rucker telling him to put his hands behind his back and then say, “Very good, just like that.” For the next few minutes, Rucker continues to tell the officers that he is an OSU soccer player and asks what he did to get arrested. The agents don’t answer. More officers step into the view of the camera as Rucker says, “I’m an Oklahoma State soccer player and I’m being racially profiled.” He can also be heard saying that he has nothing in his car that could cause him to be arrested. Rucker does tell some people to call a coach, but the coach’s name was redacted in the dashcam video. According to the affidavit of probable cause, police said he asked them to call head coach Mike Gundy. “Call all the coaches, I have nothing with me,” he can be heard saying. The edited video lasts about 20 minutes. Rucker and the officers move out of the camera’s view at around 1:23, only to reappear after nearly seven minutes. Rucker is then seen in handcuffs with an officer on each side and an officer behind him. The rest of the edited video not shown is SPD officers talking with no audio.







