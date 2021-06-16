Tennis: Lee Boys finish season 8-0; Mount Greylock teams achieve wins | Local sports





LEE The Lee guys completed to perfection on Tuesday, rolling through rival Lenox 5-0 to finish an undefeated season. The Wildcats are 8-0 and top the Berkshire County standings. Tuesday’s match was fast-paced, with Lee winning all five matches in straight sets. Gabe Kelley and Jimmy Purcell won their match in the second doubles without giving up a match, beating Niki Ilia and Christopher Sohl 6-0, 6-0. Fellow doubles team Mason Mihlek and Josh Perrier won the first doubles 6-1, 6-3 against Owen Bayne and Alex Fuster. Chris Petrescu won the first basehit 6-4, 6-2 vs. Rocco Piretti, while Matt Petrescu won the second basehit, 6-0, 6-2 vs. Jack O’Brien. Cooper Maloney completed the sweep 6-3, 6-3 over Michael Piretti. Mount Greylock 4, Mount Everett 1 WILLIAMSTOWN The only game the Greylock boys didn’t win in Tuesday’s final was a forfeit. Gabe Gerry ended his senior season with a 5-2 first basehit record after knocking out Jordi Peck 6-1, 6-0. On the second basehit, Ryan Keating survived a litany of Jason Peck’s fears to win 6-4, 7-5. Greylock’s Alan McIntosh and Troy Michalak won 6-2, 6-3 vs. Noah Williams and Jay Seward-Dailey on the first double. Drew Scanlon and Josh Rudin of the Mounties won the second doubles 6-1, 6-3 against Emett Vollmer and Willem Vollmer. Finn Vion took the third double for Mount Everett via walkover. Mount Greylock Girls 3, Monument Mountain 2 WILLIAMSTOWN The Mounties dropped the first singles and first doubles, but were deep enough to take the 3-2 victory over Monument Mountain. Hannah Gilooly took a 3-set win over Eve McDougall on second basehits to take the win. Gilooly dropped the opener 1-6, but roared back to win 6-2, 6-0. Greylock senior Charlotte Sanford defeated Isa DeFelice 6-1, 6-1 by the third single in her last regular season game before going collegiate for William Smith. The clincher was Mai O’Connor and Piper Schulman on the second doubles, beating Dahn Yook and Prem Mahida 6-3, 6-0. For Monument, Mikala Wax closed an undefeated freshman season with first basehits, beating Mia VanDeurzen 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. In the first doubles, Spartans Samantha Goudy and Marti Cunningham defeated Izzy Leonard and Olivia Winters 6-7 (6-8), 7-5, 10-0

