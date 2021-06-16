The RRrink severs ties with Southern Oregon Spartans hockey





MEDFORD, Oregon – For nearly 15 years, the junior hockey franchise of Southern Oregon Spartans has played their home games at The RRRink. Three days after the Spartans announced that they would not be playing the upcoming 2021-22 season, The RRrink announced that they would not renew Spartans’ contract. The Spartans’ decision not to play this season after only playing six games in the 2020-21 season during the pandemic was not a decision by Spartan’s owners, Dylan and Brie Martin. Long, restless nights were followed by stressful meetings about the best course of action. They tried to get around the ever-changing coronavirus restrictions on indoor contact sports in Oregon.

“I’m just frustrated. I mean, incredibly frustrated,” Dylan told NewsWatch 12 Sports about trying to figure out if he could field a team in southern Oregon. “It’s a day, you know, [the Oregon Health Authority will] come out with these restrictions, and the next day it will be completely reversed or completely wiped out.” The decision not to play had nothing to do with the Southern Oregon hockey team’s finances, Dylan told NewsWatch 12 Sports. However, it had everything to do with the uncertainty of being able to bring players thousands of miles around the world and actually have a season. “It was really hard because we knew the community would go another year without the Spartans,” Dylan said. “But at the same time, the decision-making process had a lot more to do with the kids and the players than with Spartan hockey.” What the Spartans were unprepared for when they decided to cancel the 2021-22 season on May 17 was their home ice, The RRRink, who announced three days later that the Spartans would not be back. On May 20, The RRRink posted on their website that after being notified by the Spartans owners that they would not field a team, “The RRRink will not renew its contract with the Spartans.” In addition, the rink still wants a junior hockey franchise to play in their facilities and is actively looking for a franchise to play in Medford in the upcoming winter season. NewsWatch 12 Sports contacted The RRrink for more information about their decision, the owners said they had no additional comments at this time but hoped to have more information about the future of junior hockey at The RRrink later this month. Spartan owners Dylan and Brie Martin were upset by this move, but said they see it as an opportunity to grow the Spartans brand in the Rogue Valley. Dylan told NewsWatch 12 Sports that they were in talks with others in the area about building a new rink to house Spartans hockey and help youth hockey grow in southern Oregon. For longtime Spartans fans worried about the team’s departure, Dylan says not to worry. “I want people to know that the Spartans are very much alive and that we continue to keep them in the valley.”







