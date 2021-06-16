123 players billed for Asawa National Table Tennis Open Championship





About 123 players have registered to participate in the upcoming National Table Tennis Championship called “Asawa National Open Championship” on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Apenteng Hall in Koforidua. Hosted by former National Champion and Ghana’s only Olympian Isaac Opoku ‘Asawa’ and the New Juaben Table Tennis Club, the event would serve as a platform to discover talents in players. During a short press conference on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Koforidua, New Juaben Table Tennis Club’s PR Officer, Mr. Emmanuel Obiri Mintah, announced that the appropriate modalities have been put in place to ensure a successful event. “We have listed things that would ensure that we organize a successful tournament. We also bought high quality D40 balls. The GTTA has also given us Stat International and Butterfly tables, including other material for the event. “We have experienced and qualified ITTF umpires who will also lead the matches,” he said. The club’s president, Mr Felix Sowah Adjetey, stated in his remarks that high-ranking personalities will be present to honor the occasion. “This is a very important event and we have received and sent invitations to senior staff in the country. We have the MP for the New Juaben South Hon. Micheal Okyere Baafi, the president of the Ghana Table Tennis Association, Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, the mayor of the Eastern Region, the MCE, including others, will be here on Saturday to witness the games,” he stated. For his part, former national champion and Ghana’s only Olympian Isaac Opoku ‘Asawa’ expressed his gratitude to the table tennis club for its continued support. “I want to thank you all for the support and love. I wouldn’t have been here without table tennis. I would like to thank the executives of the New Juaben Table Tennis Club, the Ghana Table Tennis Association and everyone who supports this event. “I want to assure you all here that this is the first of its kind and it is here to stay. We do this out of love, so we will continue to do it to take table tennis to the top,” said Ghana’s only Olympian, Isaac Opoku ‘Asawa’. In the event, players will compete in the senior men, senior women and juniors respectively. The winners of 1st to 4th place in the men’s category will take home 300, 200, 150 and 100 (dollar equivalent) respectively. In the women’s division, a total cash prize of $500 has been set, with the 1st to 4th winners receiving 200, 150, 100 and 50 respectively. The 1st to 4th winners in the junior category will also be awarded cash prizes of 250, 200, 150 and 100 (Cedi Equivalent) respectively. Trophies, including others, are also up for grabs. The organizers also hinted that all covid-19 safety protocols have been put in place to ensure a successful event. Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reports or opinions of contributors published on the website. Send your news items to [email protected] and via WhatsApp at +1-508-812-0505

