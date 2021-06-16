Euro 2020 paraglider protest leaves several injured | Germany News





Several people are being treated in hospital for injuries caused by a protester who paraglided at the Allianz Arena during Tuesday’s Euro 2020 match between France and Germany. A paratrooper with Kick Out Oil and Greenpeace on his paraglider flew into the stadium. The paratrooper entered at a steep angle and appeared to be tying cables attached to the roof for TV cameras, then struggled to gain control and dodge the fans in the stands before landing heavily at the end of the field . We sincerely apologize to the two injured and to both fans and players, Greenpeace said in a statement Tuesday night. French national team manager Didier Deschamps, who was seen ducking out of the way of a large piece of equipment near the dugout, said he suffered a minor bruise. This inconsiderate act, which could have had very serious consequences for a large number of those present, caused injuries to several people who attended the match and who are now in hospital, and the law authorities will take the necessary measures, European football association UEFA said in a statement. statement Tuesday. UEFA and its partners are fully committed to a sustainable EURO 2020 tournament and many initiatives have been taken to offset CO2 emissions. Fortunately, the staging of the match was unaffected by such a reckless and dangerous action, yet several people were injured. Greenpeace Germany wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: Hey @Volkswagen, time to kick oil out! #Greenpeace activists protest the game sponsor at the #FRAGER match and demand: stop selling climate-damaging diesel and petrol cars! #EURO2020.







