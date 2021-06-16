Sports
Years of hockey supporter honored at Stumptown Ice Den
For decades, Ken Sebrowsky was probably at the Stumptown Ice Den on any given day.
Sebrowsky was a longtime supporter of the local rink, an advocate for hockey programming in Whitefish, and a mentor to many on the ice. On April 1, Sebrowsky skated in his last game with his Over 60 crew, and on April 16, he died at the age of 73. To honor his dedication to the sport, his friends recently gathered to honor his jersey in the rafters of the Stumptown Ice Den.
The rink’s general manager Greg Harms and laborer Mike Lenz used a scissor lift to lift the sweater Sebrowsky often wore a few feet in the air above the ice Sebrowsky loved as a large group of his friends cheered from below. .
After speaking to the players, the consensus was that Ken deserved to be hoisted to the rafters, Harms said. Ken was an institution here for over 30 years. He was just the guy who was always involved, we loved having Ken around here.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, Sebrowsky decided to enlist in the Vietnam War in his early adult years, according to his obituary in the Daily Inter Lake. He later found a job as a seasonal worker in Glacier National Park as a carpenter in the backcountry, and by the time he retired after 36 years, he was the supervisor for the maintenance of the building in the west side. Sebrowsky married his wife Peggy in 1981 and became the stepfather to Cheryl and Stephanie Towner.
Passionate about playing and watching hockey, Sebrowsky was one of the key volunteers committed to bringing a four-season ice rink to Whitefish. He helped build the Whitefish Adult Hockey Association and organized many adult hockey league teams that traveled throughout the western United States and Canada to play in tournaments. In 2018, he was inducted into the Whitefish Adult Hockey Association Hall of Fame.
He helped lay the foundation (of the ice rink) originally built outside and skated here before it even cooled; just involved in every aspect of the hockey community for so long, Harms noted. He was also the man who spearheaded the over-60s about three to four years ago. He organized that and collected all the players every week.
Sebrowsky’s friend of over 40 years Ray Brown recalls many memories of traveling together to adult hockey tournaments. Brown says Sebrowsky helped organize the Over 30 team first, then the Over 50 team, and so on. Brown met Sebrowsky in 1979 while playing hockey and says he remembers giving advice that helped him skate better for years.
He’s a good guy, he was one of those guys who was really passionate, said Brown. He was never one to not try if he saw something he thought might help you, he would be very diplomatic.
Brown also fondly remembers the time, money and heart Sebrowsky put into building both the outdoor track and the eventual Stumptown Ice Den. Sebrowsky was a dedicated volunteer when citizens gathered to install a cooling system in the old Mountain Trails Ice Rink that was outside. Years later, he stepped up again when the community decided to cover the outdoor track; and he was a big believer in raising money to build what is now the Stumptown Ice Den, the only facility in Montana that has ice available all months of the year.
The development from an ice pond to a fully indoor ice rink was driven by dedicated volunteers and Sebrowsky was always at the forefront of helping according to those who knew him.
On the Whitefish Adult Hockey Associations Facebook group, a series of commemorative posts flooded the page after Sebrowsky’s death as countless hockey friends wrote about fond memories of him.
In it Henry Roberts wrote: He was always helpful, happy and would help anyone learn what they needed to improve themselves in the game.
He was without a doubt one of the absolute hockey legends in the Flathead Valley, he added.
