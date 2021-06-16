Greenpeace apologizes for injuries caused by skydiving protester at Euro 2020 | Euro 2020





Greenpeace has apologized for the injuries caused by a protester whose parachute landing did not go as planned for Germany’s match against France at the European Championship. UEFA said several people were treated in hospital after the man connected with cables from overhead cameras and caused debris to fall onto the pitch and main stand. Greenpeace spokesman Benjamin Stephan said that was never our intention. The paraglider would fly over the stadium and drop a latex ball with a protest message onto the field. The demonstrators parachute had the slogan KICK OUT OIL! and Greenpeace on it. Stephan said technical issues forced the pilot to land in the stadium. We deeply regret that this put people at risk and apparently two people were injured. The protester landed heavily on the field and received medical attention before being led away by security. UEFA called the action reckless and dangerous and said law authorities will take the necessary action. Frances head coach, Didier Deschamps, was seen ducking out of the way of a large piece of equipment near the dugout. Shortly before the start of tonight’s Euro 2020 match between France and Germany in Munich, a protester briefly entered the stadium from the air and attempted to land on the pitch, UEFA said in a statement. This negligent act, which could have had very serious consequences for a large number of those present, caused injuries to several people who attended the match and who are now in hospital, and the law authorities will take the necessary measures. UEFA and its partners are fully committed to a sustainable Euro 2020 tournament and many initiatives have been taken to offset CO2 emissions. Fortunately, the staging of the match was unaffected by such a reckless and dangerous action, yet several people were injured. Greenpeace’s German Twitter account confirmed that the stunt was a protest against tournament sponsor Volkswagen, who demanded an end to sales of petrol and diesel cars. When the match got underway it was won 1-0 by France after an own goal by Mats Hummels in the first half.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos