Tuesday’s area overview: Magician tennis team wins NEC title | Sport





BOYS TENNIS Marblehead 3, Beverly 2: The Magicians took a hard-fought victory in a game that continued on Tuesday at Bass River in Beverly after Monday’s game was interrupted by rain. With the win, Marblehead claimed the regular season crown of the Northeastern Conference in just their first season in the league. Mike Garber won his match on the first singles, 6-0, 6-0, Jack Donovan won at number 2, 6-4, 6-4 and senior captain Daniel Farfel won at number 3, 6-3, 6-3. Beverly (8-2) won both doubles matches, while Matt Mitchell and Ryan Dunleavy were victorious at #1, 6-1, 6-3, and Tom Schroter and Owen OBrien won at #2 in a thriller, 7-6(4), 7-6 (10-8) on Aidan Ryan and Chris Thompson. GIRLS LACROSSE Essex Tech wins two: Maddie McDonald scored four goals and provided an assist to help the Hawks win 13-4 over Greater Lowell. Katie Comeau added a goal and three assists, while senior captain Bre White had two goals. The Hawks finished a perfect regular season 13-0 by beating Gloucester 14-1 on Tuesday led by nine different goalscorers. Danvers 12, Beverly 7: Kayleigh Crowell led the Panthers with five goals, while freshman Lauren Caley had a goal and three assists. Emma Knott scored twice and Abbie Kelly made seven saves. Ipswich 13, Georgetown 1: Estelle Gromko had three goals and two assists and the Tigers finished the regular season 10-1. Other goals came from Riley Daly (2 goals, 1 assist), Maddie Duffy (2 goals, assist), Ella Stein (assist), Kayden Flather (goal), Sarah Lombard (goal, assist), Cayla Greenleaf (2 goals, 2 assists) ), Julia Moseley (goal) and Halle Greenleaf (goal, assist). Ashton Flather made four saves into the net while the defense was led by Bree Ring, Sam Orroth, Lexi Wright, Ava Horsman, Claire OFlynn and Morgan Sexton. BOYS LACROSSE Peabody 15, Gloucester 4: Captain Keenan Madden had five goals and two assists in his career, while fellow captain Drew Lucas scored three goals, handed two helpers, had a game-high nine ground balls and four takeaways as the Tanners ended the regular season at 11-3. Anthony Bettencourt (2 assists) and Jonathan Padios (assist) both scored twice, with Luke Buckley and Matt Bettencourt each finishing with a goal and an assist and Tristan Ell also finding the back of the cage. Scott Turner, Sam Izzo and Tyler Kalloo all had some assists, Derek Patturelli put in seven shots and Brady Carpenter, Matt Pursell, Anthony Curcio (6 ground balls) and Trotman Smith were other stars. Danvers 13, Beverly 6: Colby Dunham scored five goals with an assist to send Danvers to the playoffs on a strong note. Christian Harvey finished with three goals, while Nick Tavares (3 assists) and Christian Burke (assist) each had two. Jack Murphy also scored for the Falcons (10-3); Jimmy Thibodeau and Lucas Rotker both had one assist; and Donovan Biersteker had six saves in the net. Beverly (7-7) got two goals from both Gavin Lawrence and Kyle Oliphant (who also had an assist), some goals and one assist from Matt Mezza and DJ Bachini; four assists from Nick Cole, two more from Mason Simpson and 14 stops from sophomore goalkeeper Quinn Fidler. Austin Prep 12, Bishop Fenwick 5: The Crusaders run from the No. 5 to the Catholic Central League Cup title game that ended on the road to the best-seeded Cougars. With the loss, Fenwick finished the regular season at 10-6. BASKETBALL Marblehead 2, Saugus 0: In a game that continued from Monday, the Magicians (13-4) got two in the sixth on RBI from Sami Loughlin and Shane Keough to take the NEC South title. Bjorn Pluss went scoreless three times and James Doody earned a save with Jacob Sherd who fanatically fueled a flawless start for seven in three innings before rain stopped the game the day before. SOFTBALL Danvers 7, Beverly 0: Lily Eldridge struckout all seven frames with 11 strikeouts and added three RBI on two doubles at the dish as the Falcons finished the regular season 10-4. Emily Goddard had two hits and two RBI and Brooke Grassia and Becky Zellin had two hits each. Rockport 20, Hamilton-Wenham 4: The Generals only had one hit in the heavy loss. WRESTLING St. Johns Prep 47, Ashland 15: The Eagles finished a perfectly regular season at 14-0 with wins by Alex Schaeublin (106), Tyler Knox (pin at 120), Elias Hajali (126), Nick Curley (132), Adam Schaeublin (pin on 138), Rawson Iwanicki (pin on 152), Jordan Young (160), Cam Cummings (170), Dylan Greenstein (195) and Charlie Smith (285). NECBL BASEBALL North Shore Navigators 4, Sanford 2: Jake Gustins 2-run single in the eighth and an RBI single by Mathias Haas set the charge as the Navigators came from behind to win at Fraser Field. James Sashin pitched 2 1/3 innings to take the win and Justin Butera pitched the ninth to pick up a save. Gustin and Logan Bravo each had two hits for North Shore.







