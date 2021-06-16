Michigan swimmer Jake Mitchell qualifies for Tokyo Olympics





The only obstacle in Jake Mitchell’s way of traveling to the Tokyo Olympics was a timer. The University of Michigan freshman swimmer was the last person in the pool Tuesday night at a U.S. Olympic testing meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. He competed against no one but himself and needed a time of 3:46.78 in the 400m freestyle to qualify for this summer’s Olympics. He hit the line easily, finishing in 3:45.86 in front of a crowd that cheered him on throughout the race. It’s insane, Mitchell told the Associated Press after the meeting. I’ve wanted to be an Olympian since I was a kid. This is definitely a dream come true. Mitchell needed a time trial on Tuesday as his time in the 400 free race on Sunday was not fast enough to qualify. Although he finished second, which would normally be good enough for a spot on the Olympic team, his 3:48.17 time was not fast enough to make the Tokyo cut. As the native of Carmel, Indiana, finished second, he got first crack in a time trial approved by the world governing body FINA and shaved nearly 3 seconds off his race on Sunday. Of course I was quite disappointed, Mitchell said. All summer long I’ve been training to go somewhere around 3:44, 3:45. Going from 3:48 wasn’t as good as I’d hoped. Mitchell, the 2021 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, said he was energized by the crowd. I was super nervous about the staging, he said. Almost shaking. As soon as I walked out, I looked around. I made a point to look at everyone in the stands, to hear everyone cheer for me. That was a great feeling. Mitchell is one of the few current and former Michigan swimmers to compete in the U.S. Olympic trials from Sunday, June 13 through Sunday, June 20.

