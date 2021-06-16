Seneca Valley adds former Pine-Richland football assistants Lehmeier, Sasson | Trib HSSN

Through:



Assistant football coaches Tim Sasson and Ryan Lehmeier had to look for new jobs when their time together at Pine-Richland ended abruptly. So they offered themselves as a package deal to any school that needed an offensive line coach and an offensive coordinator.

They found their match in Seneca Valley.

The school board hired both assistants Monday night to join Ron Butschle’s coaching staff. The Raiders needed a line coach after last year’s coach resigned, but Butschle wasn’t necessarily in the market for a new offensive coordinator.

Until now, that was his job.

“I’ve been the offensive coordinator for as long as I can remember,” Butschle said. “But after meeting Ryan and Tim, I realized pretty quickly that Ryan coordinated the attack, would make us better.”

With Lehmeier as the offensive coordinator, Pine-Richland went 48-5 in four seasons with three WPIAL titles and two state championships. Sasson is entering his 19th season of WPIAL football, including the past 10 with Pine-Richland.

But since April, both have been in limbo after the Pine-Richland government failed to renew coach Eric Kaspwerowicz’s contract.

“I didn’t have a (coaching) job, and I needed a job,” said Lehmeier, who declined to comment on the situation at Pine-Richland. “I am very grateful for the opportunity from Coach Butschle and (Athletic Director) Ms Heather Lewis. I am very grateful to work for Seneca Valley.”

The two will officially join the off-season training sessions on Monday.

“After the Pine-Richland situation, it was a great opportunity to move on,” said Sasson. “I feel like Seneca Valley is very close to overcoming the hump, and I want to be a part of that.

“I didn’t want to take a year off. I wanted to find an opportunity where Ryan and I could go together and stick with the same offense. Seneca Valley has welcomed us with open arms.”

Neither coach will teach in Seneca Valley. Lehmeier teaches at Pittsburgh Public Schools and Sasson teaches at Carlynton. But after becoming friends at Pine-Richland, the two decided they would continue to coach together wherever that might be.

“I told him I would never see myself coaching without him,” Lehmeier said. “He is absolutely the best at what he does. Besides being just a dynamite person, he is a dynamite teacher of the game.”

In addition to coordinators, Lehmeier will coach the Seneca Valley quarterbacks. Sasson ranked Lehmeier as one of the best attacking minds he knows.

“Ryan is the best I’ve ever heard talk about attacking football,” said Sasson. “Some of the things he’s put in are so far above anything I’ve seen at this level.”

Pine-Richland remained undefeated last season, winning WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A titles. At Seneca Valley, they join a team that finished 4-3 in a season cut short by covid-19 issues, but battled through multiple shutdowns to qualify for the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs.

With a new coordinator and line coach, Butschle said his attack will look different this fall.

“Schedule-wise it’s similar things,” he said, “but how we’re going to do things will be different. I’m pretty excited about it. A few months ago, this was something I never expected. But I feel like the stars are kind of aligned, and I’m very lucky to have them both.”

Before Pine-Richland dropped to Class 5A last season, the Rams typically played against Seneca Valley at least once a season, so the new coaches are already familiar with the team. They met in the 2018 WPIAL 6A Championship at Heinz Field.

“Seneca Valley has many of the same characteristics as Pine-Richland,” Sasson said. “The children are excellent. They want to learn.”

In recent years, Pine-Richland quarterbacks have often been ranked among the WPIAL’s top passers. The Rams had a prolific air strike, an approach that assistant coaches will likely take to Seneca Valley, but Lehmeier said he will tailor Seneca Valley’s strike to the players on the roster.

“We will work on their strengths and do what they do best,” he said. “I feel like going to work.”

For two months, Sasson and Lehmeier weren’t sure where — or where — they’d be coaching this fall.

Some in the Pine-Richland community had hoped that Kasperowicz would be rehired, meaning his aides would return as well. But the district has already hired a new head coach, choosing Steve Campos, formerly an offensive assistant at Seneca Valley.

“So when the opportunity arose in Seneca Valley, it was time to move,” Sasson said. “Going to a school like that, having the chance to win, having the opportunity to coach great players and great kids and great families. That was what was most enticing to me.”

