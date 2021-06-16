Six Georgia Gwinnett College Women’s Tennis Players Named All-Americans | Sport

Six members of the 2021 Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team have been recognized as NAIA All-Americans by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
The eight ITA selections are the most of any NAIA college this year.
All-America awards are presented to players within the ITAs final top-20 singles or top-10 doubles team rankings.
Junior Maria Genovese joined sophomore Tereza Koplova and freshman Ale Ferrer, Iryna Lysykh and Selina Pichler as singles NAIA ITA All-Americans. Next, All-American doubles were awarded to playing partners freshman Eva Siska and Genovese, along with the Koplova-Pichler and Lysykh-Ferrer teams.
Genovese set a 15-1 singles record at the No. 1 track this spring. This came after she captured the NAIA National Singles Championship last fall. Genovese also had a 16-4 doubles record this season.
Koplova won 28 combined singles and doubles matches, including a 15-0 record in singles. Fourteen of those 15 wins came on the #2 track.
Ferrer had a 37-0 record between singles and doubles, led by 19 wins in doubles. She won the clinch point on the No. 5 singles court in the 2021 NAIA National Championship game.
Lysykh has won her last six matches and had a 17-2 record in singles, while helping to win 14 of her 15 doubles matches.
Pichler registered a record of 20-1 in singles and 17-4 in doubles this spring.
Siska set a 13-2 doubles record during the spring after finishing second in the NAIA National Doubles Championship last fall.
Georgia Gwinnett College held a 23-0 record during the 2021 season to capture its sixth NAIA National Championship and fifth title in a row. The Grizzlies have won 42 consecutive games.
