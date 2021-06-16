Sports
FTB: Leafs have too much grit, not enough hockey
Now that the dust has settled, it looks like the Toronto Maple Leafs won’t overreact (or probably just react in this case) to another first-round loss. The conclusion the team has reportedly reached is by continuing to tinker with the margins and leave the Core Four intact.
Sportsnet reporter Chris Johnston has both on the Steve Dangle Podcast and Athletics Leafs podcast podcast that the Leafs think they have overcorrected their push to expand the team with lacing presence and grit. Yeah, they go back to that thing your grumpy uncles hate.
I agree with this assessment that there just weren’t enough real contributors, real goalscorers on this team last year. Thornton would never score. Simmonds stopped scoring after his injury. Riley Nash should never have scored. Nick Foligno should never have scored. When it came down to it, the Leafs had less than a handful of players who could put the puck in the net (Matthews, Nylander, Tavares, Spezza). This philosophy was carried by the power play; not enough guys to put the puck in the net.
This was why I felt the Leafs needed Taylor Hall on the trade deadline, not Nick Foligno. That’s why I think it’s important to get a big scorer this off-season. Let me be clear, this is not the only problem the Leafs have. The power play is still a mess, they could use a defense upgrade, and the core is still problematic, but this is the area that has been reiterated multiple times as the main concern.
The Leafs don’t go as far as I’d like, but at least they’ve identified the same problem and intend to fix it. I’ve said before that when Dubas sets his sights on making changes during the summer, he pushes through. I meant it in regards to trading Mitch Marner, but it looks like he can do that a block further. That time is coming, but until then, Dubas should be both willing and able to score this summer.
I’m not sure who that is. It was rumored that Mikael Granlund was a trade acquisition and is a free agent who may fit into the role of 1LW. Fans seem to have their hearts set on Travis Konecny after CJ said the Leafs were eyeing a big fish from a non-playoff team. I have my heart on Sam Reinhart, though I see the tea leaves that won’t let it happen. Brock Boeser would be nice if the Canucks somehow think he’s a cap dump. I think we have to wait.
Different leaves and branches
The optimist/pessimist looks at the leaves. Spoiler alert, the pessimist wins. | by: Fulemin
Maple Leafs vs Carolina Hurricanes: Comparing two losers in the playoffs. Katya tries to find lessons in the loss of Canes to Tampa Bay. | by: Katya
Suomela and Chyzowski sign with Marlies, several players leave. A look at the contracts and free agents on the Marlies roster. | by: Hardev
Among the Marlies news was the earlier signing of striker Alex Steeves of the WHL. Here is an article about him done by a local newspaper, you will be shocked to hear speed, sense of hockey and hands among the descriptive words of his game.
Two Leafs prospects (and a third qualifying draft that Brigstew loves) are on Finland’s U20 roster for next winter’s national team camps and the World Junior Summer Showcase tournament this summer.
Could Zach Hyman Be a Realistic Off-Season Goal for the Ottawa Senators? | out: Seven Silver Sens
31 Thoughts: How Stanley Cup Playoffs Could Affect the Blueliner Market | from: Sportsnet
The Tampa Bay Lightning recovered after losing Game 1 to the . defeat New York Islanders 4-2 in Game 2 at home. A neat young blogger didn’t write the summary for Raw Charge, but his even nicer boss did. The header image alone is worth the click. [Raw Charge]
Dmitri Jaskin wants to make his NHL return with his old one St. Louis Blues GM now in Arizona.
KHL MVP and top scorer Dmitrij Jaskin will return to the NHL next season. He is reportedly set to sign a $3.6 million two-year contract with the Arizona Coyotes. https://t.co/o31YZuuipy
RMNB (@russianmachine) June 15, 2021
