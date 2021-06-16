FTB: Leafs have too much grit, not enough hockey

Now that the dust has settled, it looks like the Toronto Maple Leafs won’t overreact (or probably just react in this case) to another first-round loss. The conclusion the team has reportedly reached is by continuing to tinker with the margins and leave the Core Four intact.

Sportsnet reporter Chris Johnston has both on the Steve Dangle Podcast and Athletics Leafs podcast podcast that the Leafs think they have overcorrected their push to expand the team with lacing presence and grit. Yeah, they go back to that thing your grumpy uncles hate.

I agree with this assessment that there just weren’t enough real contributors, real goalscorers on this team last year. Thornton would never score. Simmonds stopped scoring after his injury. Riley Nash should never have scored. Nick Foligno should never have scored. When it came down to it, the Leafs had less than a handful of players who could put the puck in the net (Matthews, Nylander, Tavares, Spezza). This philosophy was carried by the power play; not enough guys to put the puck in the net.

This was why I felt the Leafs needed Taylor Hall on the trade deadline, not Nick Foligno. That’s why I think it’s important to get a big scorer this off-season. Let me be clear, this is not the only problem the Leafs have. The power play is still a mess, they could use a defense upgrade, and the core is still problematic, but this is the area that has been reiterated multiple times as the main concern.

The Leafs don’t go as far as I’d like, but at least they’ve identified the same problem and intend to fix it. I’ve said before that when Dubas sets his sights on making changes during the summer, he pushes through. I meant it in regards to trading Mitch Marner, but it looks like he can do that a block further. That time is coming, but until then, Dubas should be both willing and able to score this summer.

I’m not sure who that is. It was rumored that Mikael Granlund was a trade acquisition and is a free agent who may fit into the role of 1LW. Fans seem to have their hearts set on Travis Konecny ​​after CJ said the Leafs were eyeing a big fish from a non-playoff team. I have my heart on Sam Reinhart, though I see the tea leaves that won’t let it happen. Brock Boeser would be nice if the Canucks somehow think he’s a cap dump. I think we have to wait.

