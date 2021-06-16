Sports
NHL Playoffs Daily 2021 – Montreal Canadiens Appear to Strike Back in Game 2
The Montreal Canadiens found they are no longer in the North Division playoffs and are being dealt with by the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 along the way. But a Game 2 win and a Vegas split could change the trajectory of that series. .
Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning evened their series with the New York Islanders, although the game was not without controversy.
Watch the ESPN NHL Playoffs Daily to catch up on every day of the postseason until the Stanley Cup is awarded in July.
Wednesday’s game
Game 2: Montreal Canadiens at Vegas Golden Knights | 9pm ET (Knights lead 1-0)
The Golden Knights did many things right in Game 1, but one thing was key to their victory: scoring the first goal, courtesy of Shea Theodore in the first period. The Canadiens had scored the first goal of the game in nine of their previous 11 games and won eight of those, including five on the road.
“When you play with the lead, the game becomes a lot easier. We had some good opportunities throughout the first period. It was clearly our best period, but [Marc-Andre] Fleury has made some great saves for them,” said Canadiens forward Tyler Toffoli. “Playing with the lead is huge, especially on the road. I think that will be one of the keys.”
About last night
Tampa Bay Lightning 4, New York Islanders 2 (series 1-1)
The physicality and controversy ramped up for Game 2 between the Islanders and Lightning, with Tampa Bay breaking through on offense for the 4-2 win. Nikita Kucherov scored goals from Brayden Point, Ondrej Palat and Victor Hedman in the victory. Jan Rutta scored a crucial goal for Tampa. Brock Nelson and Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders, who could not solve Andrei Vasilevskiy (24 saves) otherwise.
That said, the Islanders got what they came for in the first two games. “A fork in the road is how we started every series so far. We look forward to returning to ‘the Coli’ where we know our fans will be loud for us,” said Scott Mayfield. Full summary
Three stars of the night
1. Nikita Kucherov, F, Tampa Bay Lightning
The Bolts star made stunning passes to score goals from Point and Palat, with the latter critically breaking a 1-1 draw in the second period. He later had the primary assist on Victor Hedman’s power-play goal to make it 4-1.
2. Jan Rutta, D, Tampa Bay Lightning
The biggest goal of Game 2 was scored by Rutta, as the defender lasered a shot into the far top corner at 2:16 of the third period for the 3-1 lead. Rutta has not scored a goal in 35 regular season games this season, nor has he scored in 21 previous play-off games.
3. Ilya Sorokin, G, New York Islanders
We’re throwing a star at the Islanders reserve goalkeeper for being cold in the first period and stopping all six shots he got after replacing Semyon Varlamov after the latter’s clash with Brayden Point. “He’s fantastic. He’s a total pro. He’s working on his game every day, even if he doesn’t get the call to start,” said Islanders coach Barry Trotz.
On-duty botch of the day: part 1
Point is called for goalkeeper interference after Pelech pushes him into his goalkeeper. pic.twitter.com/b2GsuTJ4Qh
Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) June 16, 2021
The NHL’s concussion spotters pulled goalkeeper Semyon Varlamov 13 minutes and five seconds into Game 2 after Lightning center Brayden Point collided with him. Inexplicably, the umpires on the ice awarded Point a penalty for interfering with a goalkeeper, despite Point taking a clear cross-check to the back of Islanders defender Adam Pelech, who sent him off to Varlamov. The Islanders tied the score on their ensuing power play.
“You have to control your emotions. We’ve all seen the call. It was a difficult decision for the referees to make. Especially when they say he raised his hands to hit the keeper when he clearly didn’t,” he said. he. Lightning coach Jon Cooper.
On-duty botch of the day: part 2
Too many men? pic.twitter.com/J8SnJtsaTe
Rob Taub (@RTaub_) June 16, 2021
The image here doesn’t do it justice: The Lightning actually had seven men on the ice when they scored their second goal of the night. “The second goal really hurt. You know, of course, that there were too many men on the ice there. They had seven guys,” said Trotz after the game, much less animated than he was on the bench after it happened.
As the Lightning celebrate a goal in their Game 2 win, Islanders coach Barry Trotz realizes there were six Tampa Bay players on the ice.
Stripe of the day
The Lightning have suffered no consecutive playoff losses since their first round at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2019. Tampa Bay is 12-0 in the game immediately after a loss since that series, the longest run in history. NHL.
picture credit
