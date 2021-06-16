



Rod Kennedy Jr. has sold fine china and ceramic animals, written cookbooks, and manufactured tin replicas of baseball stadiums. He is the president of the Metropolitan Postcard Club. He once dug up the blueprints for Ebbets Field and tried to have it rebuilt on the Brooklyn waterfront. Until recently, he had never heard of Fritz Pollard. But there was Mr. Kennedy during the morning rush hour last Friday, aboard a commuter train in Grand Central to introduce Mr. Pollard to the New Rochelle Walk of Fame, a display Mr. Kennedy co-created with local officials in the city of Westchester County, NY ten years ago. Mr Pollard, who died in 1986, was… one or two Black players in the original NFL and the league’s first black head coach. He then ran an investment company, owned several coal companies and a movie studio, and published a weekly newspaper in Harlem. This man is the Jackie Robinson of football, Mr. Kennedy, 76, said emphatically. And if you asked anyone on this train who Fritz Pollard was, they would have no idea.

The new mayor of Rochelles was expected at the event, as were the county’s historian and, most notably, the other nominee, the great former Yankees poet Mariano Rivera. Plaques for the two men were already in Ruby Dee Park, along with another 49 honoring notable city residents, all donated and created by Mr. Kennedy.

Kennedy, who lived in New Rochelle until he was 10, explained his motivations for creating the Walk of Fame. I’m a historian, he said. Who knows why I do things? I just get excited and do things. New Rochelle has been an early epicenter of Covid-19 cases on the East Coast, and city officials had planned a weekday morning induction ceremony this year to limit turnout. The last time the city paid tribute to Mr. Rivera, at a parade in 2019 after he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, thousands of people showed up.

At 11 a.m., when Mr. Rivera took his seat at the podium, several dozen people had gathered on a lawn outside the public library, mostly Yankee fans or those involved in city government.

Sal Bongiorno, a retired ConEd worker in a Rivera T-shirt, wore a baseball and a statue of Mr. Rivera, hoping to get autographs. Fingers crossed, said Mr. Bongiorno. He had never heard of Mr. Pollard. A fire truck passed by, the siren howled. Mr. Kennedy frowned at the turnout, but he was excited to be back in New Rochelle. Mighty Mouse flew out of that building, he said, pointing to the nearby Kaufman Building, once the home of the… terrytoons animation studio. It was the tallest building in New Rochelle until Donald Trump built that monstrosity, he said, not pointing to the 40-story Trump Plaza, which was completed in 2007.

Kennedy went to military school with Mr. Trump, but that’s another story. Mr. Kennedy has many. It’s all in my book, he said. I will send it to you. He had hoped for a bigger ceremony, perhaps over a weekend. Why no brass band? He had composed a march, he told Barbara Davis, director of the Westchester County Historical Society. It’s called Di di di di di di, he said, because he hadn’t written any lyrics yet. He offered to donate the sheet music to the city.

Ms. Davis told the crowd about Mr. Pollards’ life and career and drew applause when she talked about a 1960s period coaching the New Rochelle high school soccer team. Frederick Douglass Pollard, who moved to the city in 1961, the same year as actors Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis, was a star at Brown University and the first black player in the Rose Bowl. Playing for the Akron Pros in what later became the NFL, he had to dress and eat separately from his teammates, and learned to turn on his back with his cleats up when tackled to prevent players from jumping on him. mr. Pollard’s rival was… Jim Thorpea, the star of the Canton Bulldogs; his illustrious teammate was Paul Robeson. Their names are legendary; are largely lost.

Unlike Jackie Robinson, Mr. Pollard did not foreshadow any immediate major changes in his sport. From 1934 to 1946, the NFL had no black players. It had no other Black head coach until Art Shell of the Raiders in 1989. Glenice Reavis, who had come to the event in New Rochelle to see Mr. Rivera honored, said she wasn’t surprised she hadn’t heard of Mr. Pollard, even though she’d lived in the city all her life. My grandfather was the manager of the Negro baseball leagues here in New Rochelle, and that has never been acknowledged, said Ms. Reavis. Many things have happened in our community that we were not aware of. So this means a lot

When it came time to accept his honour, Mr. Rivera, who moved to New Rochelle as a young ballplayer, see why he is considered the greatest closing act of all time. I fell in love with New Rochelle as if it were my hometown, a small fishing village in Panama, he told the crowd, before mentioning plans for a learning center he wants to open for local children, and for which he is now raising money. It’s not about me, he said. It’s about investing in our future. After the ceremony, a PA system played Metallicas Enter Sandman, the song that filled Yankee Stadium whenever Mr. Rivera entered a match. Mr. Rivera signed autographs and took photos with the small group of fans in attendance, and spoke reverently of his fellow honorary, whose name he had first heard that morning. Now I know a little more about him, Mr. Rivera said with a smile. He added: I had no one to tell me I can’t go to that restaurant, I can’t use that bathroom. He’s been through all those things. I am proud of such people, who did what had to be done for others. For me. He did it for me. So to me he’s the Jackie Robinson of football.

Mr. Kennedy said he was pleased with the event, and especially with the condition of the plaques, which had been soiled by birds on a previous visit. Carl Reiner! Willie Mays! dr. Henry Heimlich, savior of untold diners! Lilian Gish!

Soon it was time to head back to Manhattan to prepare for the postcard club’s first meeting since the start of the pandemic, just two days away. But Mr. Kennedy recently sold his sizable collection of postcards to a Missouri man, perhaps washing away some of his enthusiasm for the club. I’m looking for my next project, he said on the train home.

