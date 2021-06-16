Tennis duo Big Rapids was dynamic





BIG RAPIDS – Big Rapids’ recently completed girls’ tennis season featured a unique combination at No. 2 in doubles with a senior and a freshman.

Ally Sims was the senior and Kara Paquette the freshman.

“Ally and Kara were our most consistent doubles combination, taking 15 wins of the season,” said Big Rapids coach Austin Brinker. “They were able to win the BR quad and put in some remarkable results against Ludington and Grant. “The pair started with three doubles, but worked their way up to two doubles. Their energy and focus were always on point, which meant that their opponents never had to dwell on a mistake or lost game. The pair had an undefeated conference season as well as winning the conference tournament.” Sims was in its third season, including the 2020 campaign, which was canceled due to COVID. She did not play as a freshman, but participated in the program as a sophomore. Sims said she continued to play tennis out of season. A doubles win over Ludington was one of Sims’ favorite moments. The key to success in doubles was communicating well and hitting the ball well. Sims indicated that foundations were a strength. Compared to not being able to play last year, “it was a good time,” Sims said. Paquette said that playing with Sims, a senior, “was a lot of fun. She taught me a lot.” They could work together effectively. It was Paquette’s first year of tennis. “Some of the girls on the team convinced me to do it,” she said. Paquette said knowing how to properly hold and use the racket was an important aspect of success. It seems they have exceeded their expectations. She added that her volleys have been a strong point and she has improved in almost all aspects of her game. The more she plays, the better she gets. When summer comes, Paquette hopes to have a racket in hand as soon as possible. She also plays volleyball and basketball and will have a busy summer ahead of her. “My favorite sport is volleyball,” she says. “I like hitting and serving.” Paquette will be a key returning player for the tennis team in 2022.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos