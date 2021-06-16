Jacob deGrom GOAT tracker — Where the Mets season is among the best in MLB history

Already the best pitcher in MLB for the past few seasons, two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom has taken his game to another level in 2021.

Armed with a 100mph fastball and a devastating slider, the New York Mets’ ace is poised to make a run in Hall of Famer Bob Gibson’s seemingly unbreakable modern single-season ERA record of 1.12 – 53 years ago in 1968. — with a campaign that could be among the best baseball ever.

Will the 32-year-old right-hander, who turns 33 on Saturday, break Gibson’s sacred mark? Will he stay healthy enough to pitch for an entire season? Will he drive more runs at the plate than he allows on the hill? Will he help throw an unlucky Mets offense into the playoffs? Will he end up being the rare pitcher to take home an MVP Award?

As deGrom adds to his impressive list of Queens achievements, we’ve covered everything from his record pace and best performances to when you can expect him to climb the next hill for the Mets.

Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

1.12 ERA watch

DeGrom to 10 begins: 0.56

Gibson to 10 begins: 1.52

Best ever to 10 starts: .59 (Juan Marichal in 1966)

What’s at stake at start no. 11: Ubaldo Jimnez’s 0.78 ERA in 2010 is the lowest ERA ever to 11 starts. If deGrom allows zero or one earned run — or two earned runs in at least five innings pitched — he will pass Jimnez’s stunning 2010 start.

DeGrom’s 2021 vs Gibson’s 1968

So far, the Grom isn’t just at Gibson’s record pace this season – he’s surpassing it. Here’s how deGrom’s 2021 numbers compare to the same point in the Cardinals’ storied 1968 campaign.

deGrom Gibson begins 10 10 ERA 0.56 1.52 WHIP 0.53 0.89 Opp BA .121 .186 OPS up .372 .485

Five great deGrom stats

1. He is the only pitcher in MLB history to have more RBIs (five) at the plate than points earned allowed (four) in a span of 10 starts in one season, according to research from ESPN Stats & Information.

2. DeGrom has walked 0.53 plus basehits per inning so far this season. According to the Elias Sports Bureau research, that is the lowest WHIP by a pitcher over a 10-start period in modern MLB history.

3. According to Baseball-Reference data, deGrom’s ERA+ (100 is the league average) currently stands at an unfathomable 686. No player since 1947 has completed a season higher than Trevor Bauer’s 292 in 2020, and the 291 by Pedro Martinez in 2000 is the highest for a season of 162 games in that period.

4. DeGrom kicks off the outing on Wednesday with a chance to join Gibson as the only pitchers to allow one or no runs in 11 consecutive starts.

5. DeGrom strikes out 14.5 per nine innings pitched, more than any other qualified starter this season and on pace to surpass Shane Bieber’s record of 14,198 from last season.

Ranking deGrom’s five best outings of 2021

1. Apr 23 vs. Washington Nationals

9 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs earned, 0 walks, 15 strikeouts. Game score: 98.

Quote that says it all: “You’re going to play that game again at the end of 2021 in one of those best games of 2021,” said Mets teammate Brandon Nimmo. “He must be from another planet because he’s just doing things that seem out of this world.”

2. Apr 10 vs. Miami Marlins

8 innings, 5 hits, 1 run earned, 0 walks, 14 strikeouts. Game Score: 82

Quote that says it all: “Unfortunately, we’ve been through this before,” Nimmo said as the Mets’ history of trouble getting theGrom enough support continued. “It’s never easy.”

At an age when many pitchers start to slow down, Jacob deGrom’s speed and production are on the rise. This is why he could be the next king of baseball. Jeff Passan

3. June 5 at San Diego Padres

7 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs earned, 1 walk, 11 strikeouts. Game Score: 81

Quote that says it all: “It’s impressive, I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Mets manager Luis Rojas of deGrom’s spectacular season. “You know you’re watching something special.”

4. June 11 vs. San Diego Padres

6 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs earned, 0 walks, 10 strikeouts. Game Score: 80

Quote that says it all: “MVP, MVP” — Mets fans at Citi Field as theGrom mowed down the Padres for a second outing in a row.

5. May 31 at Arizona Diamondbacks

6 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs earned, 0 walks, 8 strikeouts. Game score: 76.

Quote that says it all: “I feel like I could have continued tonight, but discuss [with the coaching staff], we wanted to be smart about it,” deGrom said of his departure after 70 pitches in his second start back from a short IL stint.

What’s next for deGrom?

After Wednesday’s performance against the Cubs, deGrom is scheduled to take the mound on Monday in a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves. Then, when he makes his normal turn in the rotation, he is scheduled to make his last start of the month on Saturday, June 26, against the Philadelphia Phillies. The MLB record for best ERA through the end of June is 0.78 of the Dutch Leonard in 1914.