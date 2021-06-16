



Alex Hales will no longer play for England in international cricket: reports The right-handed batsman recently played an undefeated 96-run knockout to lead Notts Outlaws to a crucial win against Durham in T20 Blast. (Photo credit: Skysports)

One of the hottest topics in England cricket in recent years has been Alex Hales’ potential return to the national team. Despite the 32-year-old’s impressive performances in T20 cricket around the world, he has somehow failed to call back England’s limited-overs lineup. The whole problem started in 2019 when Hales was given a 21-day ban for a positive recreational drug test. He has since been off the selectors’ radar, with skipper Eoin Morgan citing ‘trust issues’ with the cricketer. End of hopes for Hales’ comeback? Former England selector Ed Smith had given a glimmer of hope for Hales’ comeback after suggesting the explosive batsman be invited to whiteball practice. However, there have been no developments about this, with the current team management reportedly not in favor of this. According to reports, a source close to England team management claimed: “I think that was more on Ed Smith’s agenda than the coach or captain. I would be shocked to see Hales anywhere near the line-up. Notably, the cricketer has played 11 Tests, 70 ODIs and 60 T20Is for England, racking up a total of 4,636 runs. Hales has also been a vital member of the national team since the restructuring that took place in England’s limited-overs line-up after the 2015 World Cup. Alex’s situation is very unique: Morgan English skipper Eoin Morgan had also squandered hopes of Alex Hales’ comeback earlier this year. The 34-year-old had claimed they weren’t looking for further options in the top three with the likes of Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan etc. doing so well for them. He had said: “He is not in the squad and it is very difficult to get back in. Alex’s situation is of course very unique. The player he is has never wavered. It is clear that time is a great healer .” Given that Hales is being ignored despite his impressive performance, this indicates that the doors for him on the national side are permanently closed. With how things have gone over the past two years, it appears that Hales’ international career with England has come to an end.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos