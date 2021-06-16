Teen Girl Shines At UArizona Soccer Camp





TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) Madison Myers-Rebidas embodies the spirit of Southern Arizona. Madison, a 14-year-old Marana girl, is a standout athlete in a sport mostly dominated by boys. She recently proved that she can compete with the guys on the soccer field, and there’s a video to prove it. “I ran an out and up. I made my cut. Then I ran out onto the field. The quarterback threw a really good ball and I caught it. It felt really good.” Thus, the upcoming Marana High showed the boys that she can also play football. Madison shows off her talents at a recent University of Arizona soccer camp led by new head coach Jedd Fisch. But she had reservations about participating after seeing more than 600 boys in the camp, and no other girls. “When I got there and I saw a lot of guys, I really wanted to go home. But my dad let me stay and I’m glad he did. It ended up being a lot of fun,” Madison said. “She offered me all the money in her piggy bank to pay me back and go home. I know she’s a good athlete. She just has to show it,” Madison’s father said. Madison has been demonstrating her soccer skills since she was six. Her favorite position is wide receiver. Her favorite activity on the field is proving everyone wrong. “I know the looks I sometimes get on the pitch and the little comments I hear. It just forces me to do better and beat them.” That was her motivation in the UA camp, as she raced past the defender to catch a touchdown pass. Madison hopes she can be an inspiration to other young girls in the sport. “I really hope there are people who see it that way. It encourages them to try things,” Madison helps.







