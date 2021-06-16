Sports
Results and schedules of the RIIL play-offs for boys tennis and boys volleyball
Boys Volleyball
Lots of drama in DI
The top two seeded continued with just a little push, but the other two semi-finals put in a lot of work to earn their spot in the Division I play-offs.
Highest seeded North Kingstown defeated No. 8 Cranston East on Tuesday and No. 2 Hendricken won 3-1 against No. 7 La Salle on Monday, but the real fun happened in the other games.
On Monday, No. 4 South Kingstown dropped the first two sets to No. 5 Chariho, then stormed back to take a five-set win. The Rebels will play their rival Skippers at 6:30pm on Thursday
Meanwhile, No. 6 Mount St. Charles dropped the first set to No. 3 Coventry, won the next two, was on the wrong side of a thrilling fourth set of 29-27 before closing the fifth 15-11 to take a place in the semi-finals. The Mounties will play against the Hawks in Hendricken on Wednesday at 6:30 PM.
Semi-final D-II almost ready
One game remains in the D-II quarters and it will be played today as No. 7 Westerly, who played No. 10 Lincoln on Monday, will play at No. 2 Cranston West Wednesday at 6pm
The winner there will play number 3 East Greenwich, who defeated number 6 West Warwick on Wednesday.
In the top half of the series, No. 4 North Smithfield took a dramatic five-set win over No. 5 Pilgrim. The Normans will play the best seeded Classical, who worked hard on Tuesday night in a sweep of No. 9 Tolman. The Purple will receive North Smithfield on a date to be determined.
D-III semifinal Wednesday
Make sure our first championship game takes place on Wednesday night as D-III rounds out the semi-finals.
No. 1 Johnston, who earned a bye, hosts No. 5 St. Raphael at 5 p.m. The Saints took a five-set win over No. 4 Burrillville on Monday.
On the lower half of the bracket, No. 2 Mt. Hope will be No. 3 Hosting Woonsocket. The Huskies had a bye, while the Villa Novans won No. 6 Exeter-West Greenwich on Tuesday night.
Boys Tennis
DI quarters end Wednesday
The semifinals aren’t quite in the state’s top division.
On Wednesday, No. 6 Hendricken will face No. 3 Moses Brown to determine the final spot in the semi-finals. The winner plays No. 2 Barrington, who defeated number 7 Lincoln on Tuesday.
No. 5 South Kingstown came away with a dramatic 4-3 win over No. 4 Wheeler. The Rebels face No. 1 La Salle, which for No. 8 Smithfield took care. That semi-final will take place in La Salle on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Division II last four set
The top four seeded pretty convincingly punched their ticket to the D-II semifinals on Tuesday.
Number 1 Mount St. Charles defeated number 8 Cranston West and plays number 4 Tiverton, who defeated number 5 Middletown 4-2.
In the bottom half of the bracket, No. 3 Cumberland was a 4-2 winner of No. 6 Classic and will face No. 2 North Kingstown in the semi-finals.
Times and dates were not immediately known for the D-II semifinals.
Chalk wins in D-III
There were no disturbances in the quarter-finals of the D-IV playoffs.
No. 1 Ponaganset defeated No. 8 East Providence to advance to the semifinals. The Chieftains will host number 4 Portsmouth, which bumped into number 5 Johnston/Scituate at 4.30pm on Wednesday.
No. 2 Westerly was a 4-1 winner over regional rival Chariho, the No. 7 seed. The Bulldogs will play No. 3 Burrillville received at Rotary Park. The Broncos defeated No. 6 Providence Country Day 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon.
D-IV closes quarterfinals
Sweeps were the name of the game in the D-IV quarterfinals.
With No. 1 seeded St. Raphael as the only team to earn a bye, No. 2 North Smithfield and No. 3 Cranston East joined the Saints, as did No. 5 Exeter-West Greenwich.
The Normans defeated No. 7 North Providence, the Thunderbolts did the same with No. 6 Central and the Scarlet Knights came through with a commanding defeat in a sweep of No. 4 Residential socket.
The dates and times for the semi-finals were not posted on Tuesday evening. This story will be updated as they become official.
