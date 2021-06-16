MLB Rumors: 5 Yankees On Trade Bloc As Brian Cashman Moves From Buyer To Seller

Color me skeptical.

For now, we have to take Brian Cashman at his word that the Yankees are acting as buyers before the MLB trade deadline.

After a comeback win over the Blue Jays, there may be life in a team that has looked so lifeless for most of this season. Perhaps luck is about to turn the Yankees way around and there will be a return to real combat.

Or maybe Cashman is playing his last card and saying what he has to say so far past the July 30th trading deadline. At 34-32 and with a negative run differential, the Yankees certainly don’t have the look of a big trade deadline buyer. If I can see that, Cashman certainly can. And if the status quo doesn’t change with these teams playing in the next six weeks, I wouldn’t be surprised if the seller status changes mid-season.

Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with beat writers

When that day comes, who would be around?

Here are five names to keep an eye out for if Cashman decides to sell on the MLB trading deadline.

Gary Sanchez: The much-maligned Yankees catcher has quietly revived himself as the rest of this team falls apart. Sánchez hit his ninth homerun of the season on Tuesday-evening. His OPS is .767. His attack is above average, especially given the lack of real hitters in the catching position. There’s suddenly some value here, and a way out for Cashman as he strives to move the roster forward.

Luke you: Assuming Voit gets through his latest rehab order, his power bat could be attractive to any contender. If the Yankees are staring at a lost year, it makes sense to move Voit for a young player with club control. In addition, opening first base before the free agency kicks in (and 2020 NL MVP Freddie Freeman hits the market) is a logical path.

Domingo German: These are the kind of pitcher fringe contenders who talk themselves out of it, and maybe pay too much. German is okay. He can look good sometimes. But his adjusted ERA (106) is barely above the league average and his strikeout rate isn’t good enough to excel in October. If a contending team has a rotation gap and wants to take a chance, the Yankees must cash out when the first good offer arrives.

Chad Green: And here the Cashmans phone will ring off the hook. Every competitor needs emergency help. Any World Series hopeful would love to land a pitcher like this for the bullpen and stretch run. Green, 30, is entering his final year of arbitration. Will he be a Yankee after 2022? If not, there’s little point in keeping it. Sell ​​high, get good returns.

Zack Britton: Think of a possible Britton sweepstakes like Greens case, only at a higher level. If Britton can see herself in the next five weeks, Cashman could kick off a contender in a blockbuster. Britton isn’t just a good reliever. He has been one of the best baseball players for years. Perhaps a team that still needs a good auxiliary arm is overpaying in hopes of vintage Britton arriving for a three-month run.

To receive Yankees texts: Cut through the social media and text clutter during games with beat writers and columnists. Plus every day exclusive news and analysis. Sign up now.

Sign up now and support the local journalism you trust and rely on.

Joe Giglio can be reached at: [email protected].