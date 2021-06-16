Sports
MLB Rumors: 5 Yankees On Trade Bloc As Brian Cashman Moves From Buyer To Seller
Color me skeptical.
For now, we have to take Brian Cashman at his word that the Yankees are acting as buyers before the MLB trade deadline.
After a comeback win over the Blue Jays, there may be life in a team that has looked so lifeless for most of this season. Perhaps luck is about to turn the Yankees way around and there will be a return to real combat.
Or maybe Cashman is playing his last card and saying what he has to say so far past the July 30th trading deadline. At 34-32 and with a negative run differential, the Yankees certainly don’t have the look of a big trade deadline buyer. If I can see that, Cashman certainly can. And if the status quo doesn’t change with these teams playing in the next six weeks, I wouldn’t be surprised if the seller status changes mid-season.
Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with beat writers
When that day comes, who would be around?
Here are five names to keep an eye out for if Cashman decides to sell on the MLB trading deadline.
Gary Sanchez: The much-maligned Yankees catcher has quietly revived himself as the rest of this team falls apart. Sánchez hit his ninth homerun of the season on Tuesday-evening. His OPS is .767. His attack is above average, especially given the lack of real hitters in the catching position. There’s suddenly some value here, and a way out for Cashman as he strives to move the roster forward.
Luke you: Assuming Voit gets through his latest rehab order, his power bat could be attractive to any contender. If the Yankees are staring at a lost year, it makes sense to move Voit for a young player with club control. In addition, opening first base before the free agency kicks in (and 2020 NL MVP Freddie Freeman hits the market) is a logical path.
Domingo German: These are the kind of pitcher fringe contenders who talk themselves out of it, and maybe pay too much. German is okay. He can look good sometimes. But his adjusted ERA (106) is barely above the league average and his strikeout rate isn’t good enough to excel in October. If a contending team has a rotation gap and wants to take a chance, the Yankees must cash out when the first good offer arrives.
Chad Green: And here the Cashmans phone will ring off the hook. Every competitor needs emergency help. Any World Series hopeful would love to land a pitcher like this for the bullpen and stretch run. Green, 30, is entering his final year of arbitration. Will he be a Yankee after 2022? If not, there’s little point in keeping it. Sell high, get good returns.
Zack Britton: Think of a possible Britton sweepstakes like Greens case, only at a higher level. If Britton can see herself in the next five weeks, Cashman could kick off a contender in a blockbuster. Britton isn’t just a good reliever. He has been one of the best baseball players for years. Perhaps a team that still needs a good auxiliary arm is overpaying in hopes of vintage Britton arriving for a three-month run.
To receive Yankees texts: Cut through the social media and text clutter during games with beat writers and columnists. Plus every day exclusive news and analysis. Sign up now.
Sign up now and support the local journalism you trust and rely on.
Joe Giglio can be reached at: [email protected].
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]