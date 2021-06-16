North-South football clash about more than football | Sport

INSTITUTE, W.Va Making friends, being grateful and having fun are the goals Ray Lee has set for his soccer players this week.
Lee, head coach at Greenbrier East, leads the South Cardinals vs. the North Bears in the West Virginia North-South Football Classic at South Charleston High School at 1 p.m. Saturday. While the goal is to win the match, victory is way off the list of priorities for the experienced coach.
When you come together like this at an all-star event, a lot of good friendships are formed that way, Lee said during media day activities at West Virginia State University on Tuesday. I tell our players not to be shy about making friends. Enjoy it. Make the most of it. Make lifelong friendships.
North Marion coach Daran Hays said the players are taking Read advice to heart, even if they may not realize it, Hays said the first night of team meetings was rock solid but by the second night there was laughter and plenty of talk while players made friends.
It’s amazing to watch them slowly but surely become friends in a week, Hays said. I coached in this game as an assistant three years ago. Friendships made then are still intact.
Hurricane linebacker Tyrone Washington said he made some new friends this week. Still, his competitive fire starts when he thinks about Saturday’s game.
I expect to win, Washington said enthusiastically. I expect us to play some games, make some choices, some fumbles.
Talent abounds in both squads, even though some of the state’s top players chose not to play in the game so they could begin their college training. Spring Valley offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (West Virginia University), Poca running back Ethan Payne (Marshall) running back Blake Hartman or Musselman (Lehigh), Fairmont Senior quarterback Gage Michael (Kent State), and fullback Jakob Caudill (US Marine Corps) were among the ones who refused to participate.
However, Huntington-area players in the game include Washington, Wayne defensive defender Ethan Bowens, Spring Valley tight end Zane Brumfield, Winfield linebacker John Covert, Lincoln County offensive lineman Nathan Baker, and Point Pleasant defensive lineman Ryan Duff.
