Tennis & Longwood Alum Director Medina Alvarez Resigns

Longwood Director of Tennis Jhonnatan Medina Alvarez will step down at the end of June to pursue other professional opportunities, Longwood Athletics Director announced on Wednesday.

Medina Alvarez, who graduated from Longwood last May with a degree in business administration, joined Longwood’s athletics division in January 2018 as head tennis coach for men and was named head coach of both the men’s and women’s programs as director of tennis in August. of 2018. While coaching both teams, he also earned his undergraduate degree at Longwood and graduated magna cum laude in less than four years.

“It is with incredible gratitude and, albeit with some sadness, to see Coach Medina Alvarez step away from coaching to pursue new professional opportunities,” Meadows said. “He has been instrumental in developing our men’s and women’s tennis programs in every facet for the past four years, be it academic, athletic, and empowering citizen leaders.

“Both our men’s and women’s teams enjoyed historic success under Jhonnatan, but most impressive is how he has built Longwood tennis culture into a culture of inclusion, camaraderie and excellence since he arrived in 2018. Jhonnatan led daily with passion, purpose and a fierce love and competitive spirit for our student-athletes and the game.”

In his four years at Farmville, Medina Alvarez coached some of the greatest players in the program’s history, including the singles and doubles leader. Amadeo Blasco who broke almost every school record under the tutelage of Medina Alvarez. His Longwood men’s teams amassed a 39-32 record during his tenure, while the Longwood women’s went 22-25 after he took over that program ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Three of Medina Alvarez’s four Longwood men’s teams finished with winning records, including his 2017-18 and 2018-19 squads amassing matching 13-9 records for the first consecutive double-digit seasons of the Big South era. His first Longwood team led by a record-breaking 30-win campaign from Blasco reached the semifinals of the Big South Championship for the first time in the program’s history.

Meanwhile, Longwood’s women’s teams led by Medina Alvarez also thrived, finishing winning records in two of his three seasons at the helm. His 2018-19 team went 12-10 overall for the second most wins of the Division I era.

“I woke up each morning grateful for the opportunity I had at Longwood,” said Medina Alvarez. “I want to say a big thank you to my players. Tennis is an individual sport and sometimes we are not able to learn from each other in detail. But that was my biggest thing as a coach; I wanted everyone to know that, regardless of their background or tennis skill, they could always give something to the people around them. That’s not just in tennis, it’s in society. I hope every player I’ve coached at least takes that away from playing at Longwood.”

Medina Alvarez’s Longwood teams were known for their diversity, with players coming from five different continents. Last season, the men’s and women’s rosters represented 13 different countries, including Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Colombia, France, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom, United States of America and Venezuela, where Medina Alvarez grew in Caracas. Eleven of the 16 players on the 2020-21 rosters also earned President’s List or Dean’s List recognition last spring.

“I am proud that Longwood tennis has become known for the things that were important to me and our players, discipline, leadership, responsibility and most importantly, the respect for cultures, ethnicity and the knowledge that we are all the same,” said Medina alvarez. .

“In our program, there are no colors, no backgrounds, just people trying to care for each other and learn through the experience of college, athletics, and adapting to a new country. Whether we played, exercised, had lunch on our travels, or just spending time together, it was a great experience.”

Medina Alvarez, a former professional international tennis player who competed in the Davis Cup, was in the top 400 of the ATP world rankings and was the 2015 USTA Men’s National Champion. Medina Alvarez has received numerous awards from both Longwood University and the student of Longwood over the past year. population of athletes. Among them was the Longwood College of Business & Economics (CBE) SNVC Citizen Leader Award, which goes to a member of the CBE senior class who has demonstrated education, values ​​and service, and the Longwood Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) Coach of the Year Award, presented annually to the coach who has made an extraordinary impact on student-athletes both on and off the field.

In addition to the success of its teams on the court, Longwood Tennis also earned a series of Cormier Awards for Team Academic Excellence from the athletics department in 2020. Both the men’s and women’s earned the highest cumulative point averages of any Longwood team during both the fall and spring 2020 semesters. Both teams also achieved the highest GPAs in the division in the spring of 2021, with the men hitting a division and program record 3.60 and the women a 3.57.

