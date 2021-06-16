How Albyn School encourages all students to exercise

Physical education and sport are part of everyday life at Albyn School and have always been known as a sporting school.

PE and games are prioritized so that the entire school community can enjoy the many benefits that sport can bring.

Through Albyns curriculum and co-curricular sports programs, it strives to maintain a high standard of physical education and promote it at all levels to help students stay fit and healthy.

Staff and older students act as role models for younger students and inspire them to take the next step in their sporting journey.

The overall goal Albyn School is to ensure that all students have an equal opportunity to participate, equipping them for a healthy lifestyle and lifelong enjoyment of exercise and sport.

Children who participate in gym and sports will enjoy better physical, social, mental and emotional health. Therefore, broad participation is always encouraged, even during the lockdowns and while restrictions are in place.

Albyn’s PE and Games program is fun, diverse and of high quality, allowing children of all levels, from L1 to U6, to participate.

A rich co-curricular program and first-class facilities help the school maintain and increase participation, while also encouraging children to play and participate in competitive sports.

Albyn pupils can take part in a range of activities and popular sports, including football, netball, hockey, skiing, athletics, cricket, gymnastics, basketball and swimming.

The school also offers more unusual activities, such as table tennis and laser run/modern pentathlon, which the high school students love.

Academic success is only possible with good mental and physical well-being and since Covid-19 struck, students have been under enormous pressure.

Over the past year, Albyn has worked to get everyone to exercise to relieve stress and anxiety and provide an outlet for heavy emotions.

During the lockdowns, classes were taught virtually via Microsoft Teams. It held interactive live teacher-led circuits, triathlon challenges, sports quizzes, Olympic challenges and even juggling.

Staff and students stayed connected through live lessons and collaborated in Teams. This allowed them to maintain contact and monitor student engagement at the same time.

The school found it easier to give virtual lessons when the weather was nice and everyone wanted to go outside. Although it was more difficult to get the students outside in the winter, the school managed to maintain interest through inventive ways and the students adapted well to the fun challenges.

A school that gave a live virtual sports day for the first time, went like a rocket. The school presents challenges for students, their families and even former students.

During the morning of the events, it streamed live interviews from several sports stars, including former Scottish rugby player Kelly Brown.

This event was fantastic for bringing the whole Albyn community together at a time when families felt very isolated.

PE and games have helped everyone stay together and active, while also improving mental health and emotional well-being.

With everyone back to school it is still so important to promote the importance of health and fitness to the wider Albyn community and the school has a number of fun activities including a Family Fun Weekend.

