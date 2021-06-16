Sports
Patriots Cam Newton Talks Mac Jones, Throwing, 2020 Stats
FOXBOROUGH When? the patriots drafted Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, it spoke volumes about the teams’ thoughts on their quarterback position. The Pats’ offense was horrendous in 2020.
Starter Cam Newton’s quarterback game and backups Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer leaves a lot to be desired.
But 31-year-old Newton was…re-signed to a one-year “prove-it” deal to return to New England. The former MVP wants to get his Pro Bowl form back. He wants to make it work with the patriots. Newton also knows that hell has to be a lot better than last year. As for Jones, the first quarterback to be drafted by New England in the first round since 1993: Newton understood Bill Belichick’s decision.
On Tuesday, Newton said the selection didn’t bother him. In fact, he supported it then and now.
What does Cam Newton think of Mac Jones?
I somehow didn’t feel like he was the right choice. …In my opinion, he was the best player available and that’s what the NFL Draft is for, Newton said. For all you know, with a chip on the shoulder, as I mean, you’re the obvious. I don’t need too much to get myself going, let alone, you know, that happens and there’s no disrespect for Mac. It’s no disrespect to Bill and his decision. I supported 110% because you still have to do what’s right for the organization for the long term.
Belichick has already stated that Newtons is his starting quarterback, but added on draft night that it’s up to Jones or Stidham to beat the veteran. This week’s Patriots minicamp has been a bit of a struggle for Newton, as Jones has looked like the best quarterback for the past two training sessions.
Newton says the right things, but the big question is can he stop Jones?
Cam Newton 2020 stats: how he hopes to improve
Newton has a note to remind himself. It says, “Pre-snap comfort will help post-snap results.”
Last season, the veteran signed with the Patriots at the end of June. There were no OTAs or mini-camps due to COVID-19, but he missed all off-season meetings. When training camp started, Newton came in with a clean slate. Then there were no preseason games to help him learn Josh McDaniels’ attack.
That was part of Newton’s troubles in 2020, he says. He finished with his worst stat output, throwing just eight touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Newton said he needed to better understand the Patriots’ offensive system.
2021 NFL Draft Class:‘A growth process’: Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is under frontal pressure
I’m so grateful I have another chance to learn it as much as I can, Newton said. In the latter part of the season it just caught up with me. I thought too much. I was trying to be something when there just weren’t enough hours in a day. We stopped for hours and hours. You can’t simulate real bullets and that’s what it came down to. So it didn’t go as far as mechanics; it was more or less just contemplating and the comfort level.
Newton admitted he was disappointed with his performance last season. He certainly did not want his career to end with a season like 2020. He said there is no doubt that he will start this season with a giant chip on his shoulder.
There’s only 32 guys in the world who can say they’re starting over as quarterbacks in this league and, you know, I’m not going to get too personal, but I have a job and responsibility to myself to hold myself to a standard that I know I have to play it, Newton said. And it comes with good preparation and that’s what it comes down to.
It comes down to the ease of understanding this system. My mistakes, my mistakes, I’m going to catch them next time, they are slowly but surely being flushed out of my language.
What the Patriots QB competition looks like this spring
Newton suffered a setback two weeks ago when he hurt his hand in OTAs. After missing three training sessions, he returned at the end of last week and was present for mini camp. For two days, however, Jones was the story.
The rookie quarterback looked like the best quarterback in minicamp. In two practices, Jones completed 67% of his passes in team drills that went 30-for-45. Newton has completed 57% of his passes and is going 21-for-37.
On Tuesday, Newton struggled with the kind of accuracy issues we saw a year ago. He admits he’s still learning and says the competition between all four quarterbacks has been good for everyone.
Stephon Gilmore contract:This is why the Patriots should pay cornerback
As a competitor, I’d be a fool if I didn’t think Brian Hoyer wants to be a starter. I’d be a fool not to think Mac didn’t want to be a starter, Newton said. I’d be a fool if Jared Stidham didn’t want to be a starter and you’ll be mad if you think I don’t want to be a starter. But those things happen with the ease of understanding this system.
See if this helps Newton’s comfort level in the off-season. Hell must improve in training camp this summer because right now, the future of the Patriots’ quarterback position looks like Jones. And the rookie is after Newton.
