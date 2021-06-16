It’s not an automatic. Minor hockey fights to win back players

It’s something the Ontario Minor Hockey Association has never had to do before.

As COVID-19 and other influences change the way families plan sports as part of their children’s lives, the OMHA is out to win them back with a registration campaign unique to the association.

Ian Taylor, CEO of the hockey organization with more than 225 organizations in the province, realizes that the OMHA cannot sit back and expect players to return to historic levels. The organization launched a June 14 video, “Stronger”, to kick off the registration campaign, with specific mentions of the mental challenges young people have faced over the past 14 months during the COVID lockdowns.

“Even before the pandemic, we recognized that it’s not automatic that because we’re in Canada, people enroll their kids in hockey,” Taylor said. “People have many options… We’ve heard and listened about the stress the pandemic is placing on families. People do more things together as a family and, after going through what they’ve been through, they may want their kids to do things other than play hockey.”

As part of the launch of the Stronger campaign, the OMHA released figures from an April 2021 players survey in which about 80 percent of 3,000 respondents said that “hockey has helped reduce feelings of isolation, their stress levels and anxiety over the past year. “

A study by Children First Canada last month found that suicide attempts among the younger Canadian population increased by 100 percent during the pandemic and drug use by minors by 200 percent. Seventy percent of six to 18-year-olds admitted to suffering mentally during the pandemic.

“When the kids go back to school in September, we want to tell them that (the OMHA) will be there,” Taylor said. “We want people to see that there is an opportunity to play our sport again. We’ve seen that during this pandemic, mental health stress has taken its toll and (hockey) is getting a new focus on being part of a team.

“All my years in hockey, I appreciate more than ever the importance of being part of a team, being part of a group and things like friendships and life skills that come with that.”

The April OMHA survey also found that 80 percent of respondents plan to return to hockey in the fall.

The registration of the organization has decreased in recent years. The numbers were 92,650 in 2015 and 89,400 in 2019, according to OMHA.

“This is the first time we’ve had to do a call to action, to say to people, ‘Come and play our sport, and these are the benefits,'” Taylor said.

While hockey is expected to return under provincial government guidelines released this week, other amateur sports running over the summer are still waiting to find out what season they will have. The Leaside Baseball Association has already canceled its springhouse leagues for the second year in a row. It was able to host competitions – from home leagues to rep and all-star levels – in the second half of last year’s summer and hopes to do so this summer.

But there are hurdles in returning players to the diamonds. If the dates are pushed back to August, the shortened seasons will likely turn away teens who have school obligations in August, amateur baseball leaders say. Some associations combine their home leagues so that they can reach enough numbers to host competitions and schedules.

Meanwhile, Taylor said the OMHA will support its Stronger campaign through all social media and communication platforms at its disposal.

“Society is changing, Canada is changing,” Taylor said. “You can name all the options people have these days. It’s not like the old days when hockey could just put an ad in the newspaper and people would sign up. This is the first time hockey has to market itself, that’s where we stand.”