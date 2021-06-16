Virginias Spaanstra named ACC Womens Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Virginia junior striker Alexa Spaanstra has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Womens Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year and heads the All-ACC Academic Team, the league office announced on Wednesday. Spanjetra, a psychology major, was named a First-Team All-ACC roster and a First-Team United Soccer Coaches All-Region honoree. A standout student in the class, she was one of five ACC student athletes to claim United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America honors, earning her a spot on the second team. Hailing from Brighton, Michigan, Spaanstra finished the year with 10 goals to take fourth at the conference and 16th nationally. In addition, she scored four match-winning goals to take the league lead, including two in the NCAA tournament to lead Virginia to the NCAA Womens Soccer College Cup. Spanishtra finished the season with 22 points, fifth in the ACC. The Cavaliers junior striker started all 18 games she played and was placed on the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List at the start of the spring season. Spanishtra joined teammates Laurel Ivory and Rebecca Jarrett, Dukes Delaney Graham, Florida States Malia Berkely and Gabby Carle, Louisvilles Gabby Kouzelos, North Carolinas Rachel Jones and Brianna Pinto and NC State’s Lulu Guttenberger in claiming All-ACC Academic Team honors for the third time in their career. Twenty-one student athletes earned the award for the second time. A total of 25 student athletes who earned All-ACC honors this season also secured places on the academic team, highlighted by Florida States Berkely, which became the first player in ACC history to award Defensive Player of the Year back-to-back years, and Virginia’s Lia Godfrey, the conference freshman of the year. Additionally, 10 student athletes from the All-ACC Freshman Team earned All-ACC Academic Team honors. All 14 ACC women’s soccer programs are represented on the All-ACC Academic Team, with Duke and Florida State leading all schools with 10 selections each, followed by Clemson and North Carolina with eight each. Virginia had seven honorees, while Louisville and Wake Forest each had six. NC State had five selections, and Notre Dame, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech each placed four student athletes on the team. Miami had three selections and Boston College had two. The ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards were created in September 2007 to be presented annually to the best junior or senior student athlete in their respective sports. Candidates for the awards must have maintained a career average of 3.0 points as well as a 3.0 for each of the last two semesters. Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 credit average for the previous semester and a cumulative average of 3.0 during the academic career. Athletic performance during the most recent season is also considered when selecting the All-ACC Academic Team. The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all congressional student athletes with a 3.0 grade average for the current academic year, will be published in July. 2020 ACC Womens Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year Alexa Spaanstra, Virginia, Jr., F, Psychology 2020 Womens Soccer All-ACC Academic Team Michela Agresti, Boston College, So., D, Psychology

Jenna Bike, Boston College, Gr., F, Nursing

Megan Bornkamp, ​​Clemson, So., M, Pre Business

Caroline Conti, Clemson, So., M, Sports communication

Renee Guion, Clemson, Jr., D, Graphic Communication @

Hensley Hancuff, Clemson, Jr., GK, Sports Communication

Hal Hershfelt, Clemson, So., M, Psychology @

Courtney Jones, Clemson, Gr., F, Counselor Education (Masters)

Samantha Meredith, Clemson, So., F, Biological Sciences

Makenna Morris, Clemson, Fr., D, Pre Business

Tess Boade, Duke, Sr., F/M, International Comparative Studies

Caitlin Cosme, Duke, Sr., D, Psychology

Delaney Graham, Duke, Jr., D, Biology#

Maggie Graham, Duke, Fr., M, Zwartwit

Mia Gyau, Duke, Sr., M/D, Evolutionary Anthropology

Ruthie Jones, Duke, So., GK, Psychology

Sophie Jones, Duke, So., M, Psychology @

Marykate McGuire, Duke, Jr., F, Political Science @

Taylor Mitchell, Duke, Sr., D, Psychology/Evolutionary Anthropology

Mackenzie Pluck, Duke, Jr., M, Psychology @

Malia Berkely, Florida State, Sr., D, Business Administration (Master) #

Jody Brown, Florida State, Fr., F, Media Communication Studies

Gabby Carle, Florida State, Sr., D, Exercise Physiology#

Kristina Lynch, Florida State, Jr., F, Biology @

Emily Madril, Florida State, Sr., D, Computer Science

Jenna Nighswonger, Florida State, Jr., M, Business Finance @

Kirsten Pavlisko, Florida State, Sr., D, Psychology

Heather Payne, Florida State, So., F, Dietetics @

Cristina Roque, Florida State, So., GK, Business – Marketing

Kaitlyn Zipay, Florida State, So., F, Psychology

Morgan Bentley, Louisville, Fr., M, Business

Sarah Hernandez, Louisville, Jr., M, Criminal Justice

Gabby Kouzelos, Louisville, Sr., GK, Exercise Science#

Nadege LEspernace, Louisville, Sr., M, Chemical Engineering

Delaney Snyder, Louisville, Jr., F, Sports Administration @

Maisie Whitsett, Louisville, Jr., M/F, Biology

Michaela Baker, Miami, Fr., M, Criminology and Psychology

Tia DuPont, Miami, Senior, M, Marketing @

Selena Fortich, Miami, Jr., D, Political Science and Criminology

Abby Allen, North Carolina, Fr., D, Exercise and Sports Science

Maycee Bell, North Carolina, So., D, Exercise and Sports Science @

Talia Dellaperuta, North Carolina, Fr., M/D, Undecided

Claudia Dickey, North Carolina, Jr., GK, Psychology

Aleigh Gambone, North Carolina, So., M/F, Business Administration

Rachel Jones, North Carolina, Sr., F/M, Public Policy #

Sam Meza, North Carolina, Fr., F/M, Exercise and Sports Science

Brianna Pinto, North Carolina, Jr., M, Business Administration #

Maria Echezarreta, NC State, So., GK, Sportmanagement

Lulu Guttenberger, NC State, Gr., D, Liberal Studies#

Leyah Hall-Robinson, NC State, So., F, Psychology

Jameese Joseph, NC State, So., F, Business Administration @

Toni Starova, NC State, Jr., M, Psychology

Cam Dyke, Notre Dame, Sr., M, Management Consulting

Eva Hurm, Notre Dame, Sr., F, Design @

Maddie Mercado, Notre Dame, So., M, Psychology

Kiki Van Zanten, Notre Dame, So., F, Marketing

Kate McKay, Pitt, Jr., D, Biological Sciences

Athalie Palomo, Pitt, So., D, Environmental Sciences

Amanda West, Pitt, So., F, Biological Science @

Emily Yaple, Pitt, So., M, Zwartwit

Shannon Aviza, Syracuse, Sr., D, Information Management & Technology and Marketing Management

Kailee Coonan, Syracuse, Fr., M, Health and Exercise Science

Meghan Root, Syracuse, Jr., F, Public Relations @

Jenna Tivnan, Syracuse, Jr., D, Sports Management

Lia Godfrey, Virginia, Fr., M, Zwartwit

Samar Guidry, Virginia, Fr., D, Zwartwit

Laurel Ivory, Virginia, Sr., GK, Women, Gender and Sexuality#

Rebecca Jarrett, Virginia, Jr., F, American Studies#

Diana Ordonez, Virginia, So., F, Sociology

Alexa Spaanstra, Virginia, Jr., F, Psychology #

Taryn Torres, Virginia, Sr., M, Kinesiology @

Emily Gray, Virginia Tech, Jr., M, Sports Media & Analytics @

Karlie Johnson, Virginia Tech, Jr., F, Human Nutrition, Food and Exercise

Grace Sklopan, Virginia Tech, Jr., F, Public Relations

Emma Steigerwald, Virginia Tech, Jr., M, Marketing

Mia Albery, Wake Forest, Jr., D, Engineering

Hannah Betfort, Wake Forest, Sr., D, Health and Exercise Science @

Giovanna DeMarco, Wake Forest, Jr., M, Business & Enterprise Management @

Sophie Faircloth, Wake Forest, Fr., M, Zwartwit

Carrie McIntire, Wake Forest, Fr., F, Zwartwit

Kaitlyn Parks, Wake Forest, So., GK, Studio Art @ Two-time honorary member

# Triple Honorary Member







