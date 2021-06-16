Suresh Raina plays cricket in “Heaven On Earth”, fans love the scenic view. Watch

Former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina shared a video on Wednesday of him banging under a tree in Srinagar, and the internet can’t stop talking about the valley’s scenic beauty. “Heaven on Earth,” wrote Raina at the short clip on Instagram. He also used a red heart emoji and #blessed in the caption. Raina also used singer Mohit Chauhan’s famous song ‘phir se ud chala’ in the background of the footage. The clip begins with Raina clapping with one hand while holding his child in the other. Later, he puts the baby down and shows off some of his classic shots.

The post was a huge hit on social media as it was liked by more than 4.35 lakh people within 20 hours of being shared. Many fans also dropped fire, red heart and heart eyes emojis in the comments section to share their appreciation for the post.

Last week, Raina, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, released his autobiography ‘Believe’. On Monday, the cricketer posted a photo with Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Instagram. The photo shows the experienced cricketer handing the minister his book.

“I am Kiren Rijiju, sir, so grateful for taking your time and meeting me to acknowledge my book. I hope this book inspires many more people to believe in themselves and move on. Looking forward to your feedback,” the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer captioned the photo.

The southpaw was an integral part of India’s 2011 World Cup winning squad. He was also regarded as one of the best field players in the Indian unit. Aside from his aggressive hitting style, he also received credit for his part-time spin bowling.

The stylish left-handed batsman has scored 5,615 runs in 226 ODIs and 1,605 runs in 78 T20Is.