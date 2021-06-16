



The Raiders were the only team to appear on the reported wish lists for both Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson amid their dissatisfaction with their respective franchises. Derek Carr, whose job would be claimed if Las Vegas traded for one of the NFC star quarterbacks, stated Tuesday that there is only one team he will play for. It’s the same one he’s been working with throughout his career. “I would probably quit football if I had to play for someone else,” Carr said, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “I’ve been a Raider all my life. I’m going to row for one team for the rest of my life – it’s the Raiders. So I feel that so strongly in my heart that I don’t need a perfect situation… to make it right I’d rather go down with the ship, you know what I say, if I have to.” Carr, who is addressing the media for the first time since the end of last season, was asked why he is not publicly concerned about his supporting cast that some of his QB colleagues have this off-season. That simply led him to pledge his loyalty to the Silvers and Blacks. The loudest conversation Carr was involved in was often speculation about his job security. Alleged interest in Rodgers and Wilson’s Raiders is certainly not helping, although the club has given no indication that it is looking for an upgrade. Las Vegas recently negotiated a pay cut with Marcus Mariota, a year after signing him an exorbitant deal for backup QB. Carr’s contract situation will also be worth keeping an eye on going forward. He has two years left with the five-year extension he signed in 2017. With a dead cap hit of just $2.5 million in 2021 and no money in 2022, the three-time Pro Bowler is particularly vulnerable to the Raiders severing ties with him. He is coming off one of the better seasons of his career, which helped Las Vegas achieve its best grade in four years – 8-8 – but still short of the playoffs. Despite another disappointing finish and relatively difficult conditions, Carr was not forced to complain for his eighth NFL season. “I’m that old-fashioned mentality – I play for one team and that’s it,” he said. “Whether we’ve won enough or not, I’m literally giving all the energy and effort I can to this organization and when I sign a contract I have to fully, in my mind, deliver on that. I’m committed to that. my name on paper. “It’s just how I was raised. I’m from Fresno, California. Born in Fresno. My dad worked in the auto business, my mom helped out with alternative education and all sorts of other things in church, so we didn’t have a whole lot of stuff growing up. , so I don’t need much.”

