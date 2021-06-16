Oskar Lindblom Awarded Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy





The National Hockey League has announced that the Philadelphia Flyers will be left winger Oskar Lindblom has been awarded the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is presented annually to the player who best embodies the qualities of perseverance, athleticism and dedication to the game of hockey.

“I feel very, very honored and proud to win this award and to compete with these types of players like Matt Dumba and Patrick Marleau, who are great players and great people on and off the ice. It’s very special to me” Lindblom said in accepting the award from last year’s recipient, Bobby Ryan. “Just being able to get back on the ice was so, so good and I can’t say more than that. It was a great feeling to be back on the ice…I want to thank my family, my girlfriend, my whole team, the organization and especially the doctors and nurses who helped me along the way, and everyone else who assisted me all the way, i want to say a big thank you to you all.” “On behalf of the Philadelphia Flyers, I would like to congratulate Oskar on this well-deserved honor bestowed upon him by the PHWA and the National Hockey League,” said Flyers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chuck Fletcher. “Oskar is a young man who continues to impress us with his dedication and character. To go through what he has been through and return to the team during our playoffs in the Toronto bubble shows an incredible amount of determination and courage He followed that up by working extremely hard to prepare for a full season where he had an immediate impact in our room and on the ice.” Lindblom is only the fourth Flyer to receive the award in franchise history and the first in 10 seasons, along with Ian Laperriere (2011), Tim Kerr (1989) and Bob Clarke (1972). He appeared in 50 of the team’s 56 games and scored 14 points (8g-6a) last season, after being diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma in December 2019 by leading specialists at the University of Pennsylvania. He returned to the Flyers in the NHL bubble for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, appearing in Games 6 and 7 of the second round vs. NY Islanders. On May 10, 2021, the Philadelphia Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) chose Lindblom as the Flyers nominee for the NHL, and on June 8, he was named a finalist, making him a finalist for the second consecutive year appointed. . Prior to his diagnosis during the 2019-20 season, Lindblom was in the midst of a breakthrough year. He tied for the team lead in goals (11) and scored 18 points (11g-7a) in 30 games. In parts of four NHL seasons, all with the Flyers, Lindblom has registered 38 goals and 33 assists for 71 points in 184 regular season games. He was selected by the Flyers in the fifth round (138th overall) in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, which was held in Philadelphia. The trophy named in Masterton’s honor was originally presented by the NHL Writers’ Association in 1968 in memory of the late Bill Masterton, a player with the Minnesota North Stars, who highly displayed the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey, and who died on January 15, 1968.







