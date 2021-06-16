Dreshun Miller appreciates recognition as a top transfer





Any hopeful expectation that Auburn football could be a seven or eight win team rests on the shoulders of two different groups on different sides of the ball. The first group is Bryan Harsin’s first backfield. Bo Nix, Tank Bigsby and (to a lesser extent) Shaun Shivers will need to up their game further to keep the Tigers competitive in a fortified SEC West. While Alabama should step back from the historic level of play they maintained in 2020 with their five top-20 NFL Draft picks last April, Texas A&M and LSU could take big steps forward based on their defense. Both landed a 5-star defensive recruit for the 2021 class and returned several COVID-19 opt-outs. It will be up to Harsin to balance the running play with the passing play, which has so far been a disappointing facet of Nix’s play during two below-center seasons. Perhaps TJ Finley’s presence could provide the necessary pressure, or his game could be the panacea for the Tigers’ transient woes. The second group is the secondary. PFF rated defending duo Roger McCreary and Smoke Monday as the best in college football, and recently added West Virginia’s CB Dreshun Miller off-season. Miller could become one of the most successful transfers for Auburn football, although the Opelika-Auburn News sees Eku Leota and Donovan Kaufman as the most likely entrants to thrive in 2021. Noted Alabama opponent and friend of Fly War Eagle Big Game Boomer recently named Miller the #2 transfer in college football, and Miller cited the move to the Plains God’s Plan in response: God’s Plan 💙 https://t.co/OJe38GQMX6 — Dreshun Miller (@DreshunMiller) June 14, 2021 Let’s hope the plan includes a renaissance for the Tigers in one of the most exciting seasons of college football in recent history.







