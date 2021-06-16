Marlborough boys tennis enters postseason with victory







By Jesse Kucewicz, Contributing Writer MARLBOROUGH – After a season of uncertainties, the Marlborough boys’ tennis team entered the postseason last week with high hopes for a strong playoff run. The kids are very excited to have the opportunity to play for a meaningful championship that we weren’t sure would happen this year, said Head Coach Matt Sanko. It was an interesting season with COVID, but we played a lot of good games, we lost to some really good teams and we beat some really good teams. Sanko is happy to be back with his team and proud of how they have grown over the season. They’ve been pretty resilient this season, Sanko said. We started the year wearing masks and the kids liked to stick to the rules. They are just happy to be away from their computers and happy to return to something they love with a sense of normalcy in their lives. I think school is very stressful for them. After a win over Tyngsborough on 9 June, Marlborough immediately turned to further action in the play-offs. While additional schedules and match results were unavailable at press time, Sanko had his sights set on the Massachusetts state tournament. Our goal is to make it and win the Division Two Central Massachusetts Championship. And then we’re going to take a shot at the state tournament, and there’s going to be a lot of good competition there, Sanko said. I think we have the team to do it.

