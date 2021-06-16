US$1,250 on sale at Asawa National Table Tennis Open Championship





The organizers of the upcoming biggest table tennis event called "Asawa National Open Championship" have hinted that there is a total cash prize of $1,250 to be won during the event. The championship is scheduled for Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Apenteng Hall in Koforidua. Players will compete in the senior men, women and junior categories respectively. The event aims to discover talents within the players for the national teams and to raise awareness among the juniors. At a short press conference held today in Koforidua, the organizers reiterated that the right mechanisms have been mapped out to ensure success. "We will have quality materials to make sure we have a successful day. We will be using ITTF D40 balls, Stat International and Butterfly tables. We will also have certified ITTF umpires who will also lead the match," they said. "The winners of 1st to 4th place will receive cash prizes. 300, 200, 150 and 100 dollars in the senior men's division and 200, 150, 100 and 50 dollars in the senior women. "And the winners of 1st to 4th in the Juniors category will receive 250, 200, 150 and 100 Cedis respectively," the organizers said.

