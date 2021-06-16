WTC Final: Rahane Supports Young Guns to Play Fearless, Natural Cricket





With two days to go before the final of the ICC World Test Championship, both India and New Zealand are busy making their last minute plans for the much-hyped game. Team India vice captain Ajinkya Rahane said the team was looking for a game with a lot of freedom of expression and wanted to focus every session on the process, rather than thinking about the outcome. Speaking to the media ahead of the final starting on June 18, in which the test world champions will decide, Rahane said: “We want to see this as a new competition. It’s important for us to start well. As a team we always have good [in the past], and so we must continue to do the same.” Rahane, who was the stand-in captain in the Down Under series, had led from the front and scored 112 in Melbourne after the Adelaide debacle. His record in England has not been great though, scoring just one Test century out of 12 he has in 10 games so far. His county stint with Hampshire in 2019 wasn’t too impressive either. But his fame with the Ageas Bowl, cricket County’s home in Hampshire and the venue of the final, is something the team will certainly depend on. Team India’s performance at this location has not been sparkling lately. Asked about his and the team’s past performances in England, Rahane said: “Our playing strategies will be very different from when we played against England. We don’t want to pressure ourselves. What’s important here is that we play with freedom. instead of thinking about the result. If we follow the processes, the results will come naturally.” Aside from his poor performance in England, Rahane is the highest scorer for India in the ongoing WTC. In the 17 matches he played as part of the WTC between 2019-2021, Rahane scored 1,095 runs at an average of 43.8, including 3 centuries and 6 half centuries. However, in typical Rahane style, he downplayed his achievement, saying: “I would like to be in the present. It is more important to adapt to the circumstances of that day.” He called New Zealand a team that had “covered all the bases. We respect them; they are a quality team and we don’t take them lightly. Yes, they have the advantage of playing two tests before the final in England, but this one The competition will be all about who gives the best of themselves in those 5 days.” He brushed aside concerns that the final would be a one-off test match, with no chance of coming back as usual in a series. As to whether the youngsters, who have responded well to the challenges in Australia, have the ability to adapt, Rahane said: it’s just a mental issue. If you can switch mentally, adapt quickly, then that’s no problem. Yes. It’s a one-off game, but it’s all about following team goals as a batting or bowling unit and playing good cricket.” He said the team hadn’t had any special discussion with youngsters like Shubman Gill or Rishabh Pant. I don’t tell them anything. They know their game plans; it’s about giving them freedom and supporting them to play their natural game. We don’t want any confusion.”

