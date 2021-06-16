Western Hockey League Opens Season 1 October, Playoffs Return to Conference Format





Annual General Meeting sets the stage for full season return as pandemic restrictions begin to ease

With the COVID-19 pandemic slowly coming to an end across Canada and the US, the Western Hockey League has taken a big step toward a full return to play for the 2021-22 season. The league concluded its annual general meeting on Tuesday afternoon and has set a date for the campaign to start on Friday, October 1. The plan is to see a full season of 68 games played with arenas at full capacity as health restrictions are lifted in jurisdictions across Western Canada and the United States in the coming months. However, Moose Jaw fans won’t have a chance to see Portland Winterhawks forward and local minor hockey graduate Reece Newkirk in action — there won’t be any interlocking games between the Eastern Conference and Western Conference next season, meaning there will be no more. no travel to BC or US and vice versa for their teams traveling to the Central and East Division. Schedules are still being finalized and WHL teams will begin announcing season opening dates on June 16. The pre-season schedule will be announced on Monday, June 21, followed by the Western Conference schedule on June 23, and the Eastern Conference schedule shortly after. Another big change comes in the format of the playoffs. The 2022 WHL Playoffs begin on April 8 and will feature the return of the Conference Playoffs: the top eight teams in each Conference will make it through the postseason, with the Division champions taking the top two spots. Teams are rearranged each round based on regular season points; Home advantage in the WHL Finals also goes to the highest-ranking team. All series will be best-of-seven. Conference playoffs were last used in 2014, with the Division and Wild Card format since 2015. It’s all a welcome sight after last season’s weirdness The 2020-21 campaign was postponed to the end of February after multiple scheduled start dates. Each division handled their 24-game pandemic schedule differently, and in the end, only the East Division was able to put together a full campaign thanks to playing in a Hub format from the Brandt Center in Regina. Teams put together season ticket packages and plans, and for more information visit www.mjwarriors.ca or call them at 306-694-5711. Over time… the Warriors are holding a garage sale outside their Mosiac Place office on Saturday, June 19. There will be plenty of team gear for sale at a wide range of bargain prices, including helmets, poles, gloves and trousers. The sale runs from 9am to 1pm and everyone is welcome – remotely and COVID safe of course.







