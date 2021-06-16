Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro budget smartwatch with IP68 water resistance launched





Realme GT 5G, Realme’s flagship smartphone, made its global debut on Tuesday. While the smartphone took center stage at Realme’s global event, the handset manufacturer also unveiled a few other products including the new Realme Watch 2 and Realme Watch 2 Pro. The price of the Realme Watch 2 series starts at 54.99 euros (about Rs 4,889). Also Read – Realme Book, Realme Pad Teased, Launching Later This Year: Details Here Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro price, sale Realme Watch 2, the standard model of the new Realme Watch series, has launched for €54.99 (about Rs 4,889), while the ‘smarter’ Realme Watch 2 Pro costs €74.99 (about Rs 6,889). Both wearables will go on sale June 16 through realme.com and leading e-retail platform Amazon. Also Read – Best Wearable Gift Ideas Under Rs 5,000 For Father’s Day 2021 Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro Specifications, Features Both Realme Watch 2 and Realme Watch 2 Pro look identical to the previous Realme wearable, except that Realme Watch 2 Pro now comes with a larger form factor. Speaking of which, the Realme Watch 2 Pro has a 1.75-inch color display with a resolution of 320-385 pixels and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The smartwatch has SpO2 and a real-time heart rate monitor. In addition, you get 90 sports modes such as strength training, hockey, table tennis, badminton, yoga, cricket, skiing, crossfit. Also Read – Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 Launches Globally, Realme Robot Vacuum Accompany Realme has included more than 100 watch faces in the new Realme Watch 2 Pro. There are also live dials and Master Edition dials designed by South Korean young artist Grafflex. The Realme Watch 2 Pro has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Other features include dual satellite GPS, sedentary reminders, app notifications, call notifications, weather etc. The watch has a 390mAh battery that can provide up to 14 days of backup. As for the base model Realme Watch 2, the wearable has a slightly small 1.4-inch color screen. It has similar aspects to the Realme Watch 2 Pro with blood oxygen and heart rate monitor, 90 sport modes and more than 100 customizable watch faces. The smart wearable is IP68 water resistant and comes with smart AIoT control. Other features include weather forecast, hydration reminder, music, and camera controls. The watch is equipped with a 315mAh battery that is claimed to offer a battery life of 12 days. The new Realme Watch 2 Pro is available in black and light gray colors while Realme Watch 2 is only available in a single black color variant.









