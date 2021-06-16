NFL preseason COVID-19 restrictions remain tight for unvaccinated, almost all lifted for fully vaccinated





The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to extend their two-pronged COVID-19 protocols into training camp and preseason, maintaining strict restrictions on unvaccinated players but removing nearly all of them for those fully vaccinated. In a memo distributed Wednesday, teams also received details about fan and media access to preseason training camps and games, as well as a proper schedule for players violating specific protocols. But the most pressing issue was how the NFL and NFLPA would treat players and coaches who either refuse to be vaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated — with “fully vaccinated” defined as at least two weeks after their last admission — when the camps open next month. . The NFL decided earlier this year not to make vaccines mandatory for players, and a number of high-profile players have said in recent weeks they haven’t gotten a shot yet. While those players will still be allowed to participate in training and matches, the memo outlines a set of protocols that will essentially create two teams within each organization.

1 Related According to the memo, any player who is not fully vaccinated will continue to be subject to: Daily testing, wearing a mask and taking physical distance

A quarantine if he has a high-risk exposure to someone with COVID-19

Significant restrictions while travelling, including mandatory isolation at the team hotel and relegation to a separate team aircraft

A ban on meals with teammates

A ban on social, media and marketing sponsorship activities

A ban on getting together with more than three other players outside the team facility

A requirement to wear personal protective equipment to visit a nightclub or indoor bar with more than 10 people

A ban on attending indoor concerts or other entertainment events.

A five-day delay between first reporting to the training camp and fully participating in activities. Vaccinated players will not experience any of these restrictions. They should be tested once every 14 days. The memo also instructed teams to keep fans at least 6 meters away from players and key staff members during training camp. That means no signatures or photos are allowed. Fully vaccinated media members have access to remote face-to-face interviews, but post-game locker room access is limited to team and NFL media or NFL movies.

