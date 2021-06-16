WTC | Kiwis have the faith and ability





There is a flow to their cricket both at home and away.



On a night of drama, edge-of-seat tension and swings in fortunes, New Zealand saw a historic triumph snatched by a bizarre set of rules in a dizzying 2019 ODI World Cup final in Lords. For the Kiwis, the memories are fresh, as are the wounds. Teams can wither from such heartbreaking and heartbreaking setbacks. But New Zealand, resilient, has only gotten stronger. Parties that fear no defeat win more. And these New Zealanders were brave hearts. And now they are close to the top of the Test playing nations for the clash against India in Southampton. Depth and options This is a side with some serious depth and options. Gone are the days when New Zealand, a nation of just under five million people, was called a party whose sum was greater than its parts. In the current New Zealand side, the parts are substantial. Significant power can be seen. Captained by the tactically friendly Williamson, New Zealand has a rhythm and flow to its cricket both at home and away. New Zealanders hitting with Williamson, formidable with the willow, and Ross Taylor, stroking with a sense of opportunity, in their ranks, have solidity. The left-handed opening pair of contending Tom Latham and Devon Conway, who has made a sensational start to his Test career with his footwork and poise, can ambush attacks. In the middle order, left-handed Henry Nicholls provides shots and stability. Colin Grandhomme is a natural striker of the ball and a precise seam. Both BJ. Watling and Tom Blundell are efficient goalkeepers and competent batsmen. Mitchell Santner’s left-arm spinning all-round ability should duel it out with Ajaz Patel, a decent left-arm spinner, for a place in the eleven. Tempo will be at the forefront of New Zealand. And the Kiwi pacemen will be backed by an excellent slip catch. Left-right new ball pair Trent Boult and Tim Southee throw an offensive length and swing the ball. They are sharp with variations. And the never-say-die Neil Wagner gives an undeniable touch of aggression with his compelling short bowling. game changer Matt Henry jumps in the canal around the stump, sews it on both sides and is a game-changer. Then there’s the tall Kyle Jamieson, with his pace, high-armed action, bounce and two-way seam moves. Whoever misses the pace pack is out of luck. The depth in the Kiwi ranks is like that. This New Zealand team has quality and faith. And it can sting.

