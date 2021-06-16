Sooners will roll out red recruitment carpet this weekend

Recruiting football in Oklahoma is a year-long exercise, but this weekend is one of the high points of the cycle.

Friday to Sunday this week, Lincoln Riley and its technical staff organize the fifth annual ChampU BBQ. More than 20 top 2022 recruiting targets the Sooners are pursuing, as well as several of the 2022 recruits already committed to OU, are expected to attend the three-day event.

With the possible exception of the OU-Texas recruitment weekend, this is Oklahoma’s most important recruiting event of the year, and this year will be extra important as face-to-face contact with coaches and official campus visits have been interrupted for over a year due to COVID-19 health issues and safety protocols.

With nationwide restrictions lifted and the so-called dead period ending on June 1, this month has been particularly busy recruiting college football, especially at major programs like Oklahoma.

The CampU BBQ was preceded last weekend by the annual OR Elite Camp at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Several high school students from across the country — and even one from across the Atlantic — and others from the state of Oklahoma and Texas came to Norman last Saturday to showcase their talent for Oklahoma’s coaches.

One of the notable prospects attending the one-day camp was a five-star cornerback Gentry Williams from Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, considered the best prospect in the state of Oklahoma. Williams is a prime target for the Sooners, but he is also high on the radar of other major programs.

Oklahoma’s coaches have extended several scholarship offers to prospects attending camp, including 6-foot, 6-inch tight end Theodor Merlin Ohrstrom from Sweden. and an offensive equipment prospect offer in 2023 Lucas Simmons, an OU football legacy. His father, Abel Simmons, played for John Blake in the late 1990s.

One of the top prospects on the invite list to this weekend’s ChampU BBQ festivities is some highly recruited defensive players.

These include edge rusher Kenyatta Jackson from Hollywood, Florida. The Sooners are in heavy company for a deal from Jackson, who is also heavily recruited by the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Florida. Safety Outlook in Las Vegas Zion Branch is expected to attend the ChampU BBQ, and he will be joined by his Bishop Gorman High School teammate, offensive tackle Jake Taylor. Bishop Gorman was the former Sooner star’s high school and now running back coach DeMarco Murray.

Will also be present during the BBQ weekend Myles Pollard, a cornerback at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee, who was a teammate of the OU’s current defensive end Reggie Grimes. Pollard is rated as the number 39 ranked CB for 2022 by the 247Sports Composite.

Perhaps the highest-rated prospect to be a contender this weekend is an offensive player. Four star running back Gavin Sawchuck, of Valor Christian High School in Littleton, Colorado, is a prime target for the Sooners, but he has offers from a number of Power Five schools, including Oklahoma.

OU already has a commitment of four star RB Ralek Brown from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. However, the Sooners have not signed an RB in their 2021 class, so they need to build depth on the position going forward.

Sawchuck in the No. 2 falls back in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite, and Brown is ranked No. 4.

There’s a BBQ, as the name suggests, but that’s just part of the activities that the participating recruits will be doing over the weekend. The weekend is structured to give the recruits some attention and have fun that isn’t just about football. It also allows them to get to know the Sooner coaches better as people and to build or strengthen an existing relationship.

This is the fifth year that the ChampU BBQ has been held (it was not held last year due to the pandemic). Some of the players Oklahoma has signed from past BBQ weekends include LB Kenneth Murray, a first-round NFL pick of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020, as well as Jalen Redmond and Clayton Smith on the current OU grid.

So there’s a good chance that one or more of the recruits visiting the OU campus this weekend will be eligible for Oklahoma in the 2022 season.