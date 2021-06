OWL Extends Allowable Use of Texas High School Football Game Streams

Texas high school football fans will be able to watch games outside the stadium again this fall. The UIL approved the use of live webcasts for Friday night’s matches and continued the policy that began last season, at the Legislative Council meeting Tuesday. Before 2020, live broadcasts were not allowed for Friday night matches. Last year’s decision was in response to attendance restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 mitigation guidelines. Tuesday’s move will only allow online streams. TV broadcasts are not allowed. Both schools will have to agree on the broadcast format. During the past high season, games were available through a wide variety of formats, including NFHS Network, YouTube, Sportsgram Network, GameOn Sports Production, Mascot Media, VYPE Media, Stretch Internet, MuscoVision and local radio stations. In its meeting notes, the UIL said a recent survey found that an “overwhelming majority” of schools were in favor of allowing webcasts. The organization found that 81.1% were in favor of allowing live streaming of football matches online on Friday nights. The smallest percentage of supporters was in 6A, where it was 71%. In another major decision, the UIL issued guidelines for homeschooling participation in UIL sports, music and academic competitions. The league followed the approval of HB5467, a law passed by the state legislature that allows home school students to participate in UIL-sanctioned activities. The committee ordered students to compete for the district and school they would originally be assigned to in public education. In turn, if the school they are intended for declines the request, as the bill allows, the student can join a charter school that allows them to compete. The charter school must be located within the boundaries of the district for which the student is destined. Students who leave public education to attend home school will not be able to use it for the remainder of the school year, and District Board Committees will rule on students who have not lived in the zone for at least 12 months. The UIL also discussed the implementation of a shot clock for class 5A and 6A basketball, but no action was taken on Tuesday. The UIL will also send a referendum vote to 1A school officials, who, if approved, would add a fourth playoff team from each district for basketball.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos