WIAA State Boys Tennis: First time charm of Madison West sophomore singles standout Ethan Yu | West

WIAA STATE BOYS TENNIS | AREA QUALIFICATIONS INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT WIAA STATE Thursday Saturday (Note: x-Additional Qualification as selected by WIAA) SECTION 1 At Menard Tennis Center, Eau Claire singles seedlings: 1, Martin Blagoev, Kenosha Indian Trail; 2, Zifferblatt, West De Pere; 3, Viste, Wauwatosa East; 4, Klein, Brookfield East; 5, Yu, Madison West; 6, Haws, Cedarburg; 7, Lindwall, Monona Grove; 8, Nelson, Waunakee; 9, Kubiak, Neenah; 10, Dunsirn, Neenah; 11, Knutson, Brookfield East; 12, Heinemann, Middleton; 13, White, Milwaukee Marquette; 14, Gross, Hudson; 15, Schneider, Witvis Bay; 16, x-Corwin, Brookfield East. Area Qualifiers Opening Games Ian Connell, Jr., Middleton (22-1) vs. James Rohrs, Sr., Appleton North (19-6) x-Jonathan Kim, So., Middleton (27-1), vs. x-Jace Gilbertson, Sr., Menomony (19-8) Tyler Nelson, Jr., Waunakee (15-3), Goodbye Gokul Kamath, fr., Madison Memorial (10-8), vs. x-Steven Benoy, Sr., Stoughton (10-10) Tyger Yang, Sr., Madison La Follette (10-5), vs. x-Logan Haferman, so, Appleton West (9-6) Dylan Geske, Jr., Watertown (19-1) vs, x-Conner Kryscio, Jr., Menomonee Falls (15-12) Ethan Yu, so., Madison West (16-1), bye Koji Heinemann, fr., Middleton (23-4), vs. Evan Birkholz, fr., Eau Claire Memorial (17-7) Juan Gallego, i.e., Madison Memorial (13-3), vs. Surya Arvind, Fr., Brookfield Central (25-8) Chase Lindwall, Jr., Monona Grove (16-4), day doubles seedlings: 1, Kredell/Tiahnybik, Hartland Arrowhead; 2, Irwin/Scullen, Brookfield East; 3, Steckart/Zakowski, Green Bay Notre Dame; 4, Johnstone/Fisher, Brookfield East; 5, Delasanta/Wind, Sheboygan North; 6, Sprinkmann/Weber, Mequon Hoeve; 7, Marshall/Marshall, Milwaukee Marquette; 8, Mirsberger/Arvind, Brookfield Central; 9, Kendler/Francken, Brookfield East; 10, Brandel/Deubel, Hartland Arrowhead; 11, Mosh/Saleh, Neenah; 12, LaBelle/LaBelle, Mukwonago; 13, Loftus/Baeckman, Germany; 14, Baldwin/Vilwock, Sun Prairie; 15, Mathur/Frey, Madison Memorial; 16, Anderson/Newberg, Manitowoc. Area Qualifiers Opening Games x-Max Dugan, so., and Hayden Schreier, Jr., Stoughton (15-4), vs. Ryan Hayes, Sr., and Tommy Peterson, Sr., Eau Claire Memorial (17-7) Henry Walsh, Sr., and Lance Nelson, Sr., Monona Grove (5-3), vs. Joe Tarkowski, Jr., and Andy Li, Sr., Muskego (8-13). Erik Spence, Sr., and Kyle Helmenstine, Jr., Sun Prairie (22-6), vs. x-Chase Podurgiel, Sr., and Tony Nguyen, Jr., Onalaska (8-4). x-Anders Clark, Sr., and Jacob Mandelbrot, Jr., Middleton (19-6), vs. Andrew LaBelle, Jr., and Ryan LaBelle, Jr., Mukwonago (25-3). Joey Herrmann, Sr., and Joey Kaji, Fr., Madison West (9-11), vs. Jacob Baldwin, Jr., and Nikko Vilwock, Sun Prairie (8-0). Sanjay Mathur, Jr., and Spencer Frey, Sr., Madison Memorial (14-3), vs. Cameron Holahan, Jr., and Mason Wolf, Sr., Oconomowoc (8-5). Kieran Gopal, Jr., and Gene Kim, Sr., Middleton (14-7) vs. Theodore Kotchen, Sr., and Henry Werner, Jr., Neenah (23-4). SECTION 2 At Sports Core, Kohler singles Seeds: 1, Alex Sviatoslavsky, Madison Edgewood; 2, Adrian Yin, Brookfield Academy; 3, Max Watchmaker, University School of Milwaukee; 4, Andrew Larson, Milwaukee Pius XI; 5, Teddy Wong, Whitefish Bay Dominican; 6, Dayne Lindow, East Troy; 7, Jack Hehli, West Salem; 8, Taytem Mathews, Brookfield Academy Area Qualifiers Opening Games Alex Sviatoslavsky, Sr., Madison Edgewood (22-0), day Judd Guse, Jr., Watertown Luther Prep (9-12), vs. Jacob Anderson, Sr., Edgerton (8-5) doubles seedlings: 1, Buchholdt/Gogineni, Brookfield Academy; 2, Bechthold/Shara, University School of Milwaukee; 3, Korb/Carson, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 4, Houselander/Witt, New Berlin Eisenhower; 5, Birzynski/Bunzel, Milwaukee Pius XI; 6, Kovalcit/Shenaffi, Shorewood; 7, Butler/Capelli, Aquinas’ La Crosse; 8, McGuire/McGuire, Fond du Lac St Marys Springs. Area Qualifiers Opening Games Sam Katerov, Sr., and Austin Buchner, Sr., Madison Edgewood (13-9), vs. Ethan Campbell, Sr., and Charlie Staner, Sr., Neenah St. Mary x-Matthew Koelpin, Jr., and Johannes Bourman, Jr., Watertown Luther Prep (8-2), vs. Reed Birzynski, Sr., and James Bunzel, Sr., Milwaukee Pius XI (10-5). Charlie Frehner, Jr., and Aaron Roidt, Jr., Monroe (9-6), vs. Jack Ives, Sr., and Ryan Chmelik, Sr., Altoona (14-5).

