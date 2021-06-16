Jamaica and the Caribbean mourn the sudden death of sports director Godfrey Lothian

Messages of condolence continue to pour in locally and from across the region in response to the sudden death of immediate former Jamaica Table Tennis Association (JTTA) president Godfrey Lothian on Tuesday.

The 65-year-old sports director is said to have suffered a heart attack at his home on Tuesday morning and was pronounced dead in hospital, leaving the table tennis, cricket and football clubs in shock. Lothian served as JTTA president for three terms from 2013 to 2019. He also served on the board of the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA).

He also served the sport of football for decades.

As such, the Kingston and St Andrew Football Association (KSAFA) said its deepest condolences to the president of Greenwich Town FC and the family of Godfrey Lothian.

For over 30 years he had a passion for youth and grassroots programming within the Greenwich Town Football community.

KSAFA President Wayne Shaw emphasized that “Lothian was a community person who wanted to see the best for the youth. His contribution to football will be remembered”.

Minister of Gender, Culture, Entertainment and Sports Olivia Grange also expressed her surprise at the sudden death of the respected administrator.

I am deeply shocked to learn that Mr Godfrey Lothian passed away unexpectedly at his home. Mr Lothian was a devoted servant to the sport of table tennis in Jamaica and his contribution will not be forgotten. My sincere condolences to his family, JTTA and the table tennis club, said the minister.

The Jamaica Cricket Association also responded to the news.

Director Lothian was the chairman of the Kingston and St Andrew Cricket Association. He was also director of the JCA’s board. On behalf of the JCA and wider cricket, we once again extend our condolences and offer continued prayer, the JCA said in a statement.

However, local and regional table tennis was the fraternity hardest hit.

News of Lothians’ death sparked sympathy from table tennis associations from across the Caribbean, including the International Table Tennis Federation, Barbados, Cuba, Guyana, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, French Guiana, Dominican Republic, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Haiti, Martinique, Bonaire, Suriname, St. Vincent and the Cayman Islands.

Closer to home, Lothian helped bring the sport out of obscurity by focusing on the development of young people and engaged children and their parents.

Andrew Lue, the current JTTA president, said he was both shocked and saddened by the news of Lothians’ death. I learned a lot from him, Lue said. This is shocking. We had our differences, but I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.

Natalie Johnson, a former manager of the Juniors National Team, under Lothian’s presidency, said she was incredulous.

His passing is a real shock and my heart goes out to his family, she said.

My son Azizi got me involved in the table tennis community. I can categorically say that the juniors led by Mr Lothian excelled to the level at which they competed internationally. He made sure the juniors got every chance he got. May his soul rest in peace.”

National player Kane Watson said Lothian had a strong following and people who didn’t see things his way, but he was committed to the cause and worked hard. He wanted better for table tennis, Watson said.

Klan Bell-Lewis, the mother of Gianna and Tsenaye Lewis, who represent Jamaica at the junior level, said Lothian has made significant contributions to the sport.

“As a parent of girls, I appreciate Mr Lothian and his administration for creating a space where girls were welcomed and encouraged within the sport. His contribution to youth development through table tennis is significant,” she said.

Lewis’ daughter, Tsenaye, a member of the 2016-2019 national team, described the late president as a man of vision.

Rest in peace, Mr Lothian. He was a visionary organizer and had great hopes for the youth players. May his legacy live on.”