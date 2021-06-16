Fearless cricket the priority for Rahane

Playing cricket fearlessly is at the top of Ajinkya Rahane’s agenda as he urged India’s batsmen to express themselves against New Zealand in the ICC final. of the World Test Championship.

The 33-year-old right-hander was India’s top points scorer in the inaugural WTC, scoring 1,095 runs at 43.80 over the cycle and scoring three centuries and six half-centuries.

But he will have to be at his best in Southampton against New Zealand’s greatest WTC wicket-taker in the form of Tim Southee in one of the most highly anticipated battles.

And while a place in cricket history is up for grabs for the victorious Southampton team, Rahane insists India’s focus is only on playing their natural game rather than the high stakes.

Rahane averages 50 against New Zealand in Tests with two 100s and a fifty.

We just want to think of this as another game, play as just another game. What’s important to us is to get off to a good start, we know New Zealand is a very good team, said Rahane.

We don’t want to take them lightly and as a team we’ve done so well and we just want to continue what we’ve been doing for the last two years, playing one day, one session at a time.

Our planning, our strategies will be completely different from when we last played against England here in Southampton [in 2018]At the time, the plan was different.

We just want to think of this as another game. We don’t want to pressure ourselves, especially after playing a test match for a long time.

I think it is important in this test match to play with freedom, to play cricket fearlessly as a team and to support each other. That will really help us instead of thinking about the result.

As long as we support ourselves and follow our processes and play our natural game as individuals and as a team, it will matter a lot.

India’s last Test at Southampton ended in a 60-point defeat to England in 2018, but while Rahane hopes his experience at the venue will help, he’s only concerned about the present.

I’ve played at this venue many times now, I’ve played here for Hampshire too, so I know the conditions well, but what’s important is to be in the moment, to be in the present, he added.

I just adapt to the conditions on that particular day, so it doesn’t matter if I’m the highest rider now, like I said, no matter what happened in the past.

The last time the two sides met in the five-day format, host New Zealand defeated India in back-to-back Tests as part of the current WTC cycle at the start of 2020.

Southee praises Indian batting lineup: Southee proved a threat in both matches, coming in the final showdown with 51 wickets at 20.66 in the WTC, with three five-wicket hauls and a six-for against England last time out.

But despite the veteran Kiwi pacer being in excellent shape, he acknowledged that New Zealand’s bowling attack will have little room for error against India’s dynamic batting setup.

It’s an exciting line-up, the mix of experienced guys and a few young guys who have come in and played with that freedom and excitement that they have, he said.

Rohit Sharmas is a great player in all three formats and personally I love watching bats. His style and the way he can take a match away from the opposition is amazing to watch.

But as a bowling group I know it’s a dangerous lineup anywhere, Rohit is just one of many very good hitters in this Indian batting lineup that we have to try our best against.

Tim Southee has fired Kohli 10 times in International cricket – the most by any bowler

About the skipper of India he added: As a player you like to test yourself against the best and Virat [Kohli] is one of the best to play the game, certainly one of today’s greats, but it’s not just him.

We know there are so many dangerous players in this Indian batting lineup that as a bowling unit we have to be our best and we know how dangerous they can be.