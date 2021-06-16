Local news: Football camp scores with young people (6/15/21)

Campers race across the football field during drills that formed part of the Eagles Youth Football Camp on June 11. The camp was intended to teach young people the basics of football. Jill Bock/Standard Democrat

NEW MADRID, Mo. – The heat was heavy. The grass on the football field was wet with dew because of the humidity. But after three hours of running, passing the ball and pushing the pads, Kavonte Thatch was still all smiles.

The 12-year-old explained by his participation in Friday’s New Madrid County Central Eagles Football Youth Camp that he was doing what he loved.

I like to play football. It is one of my favorite sports. I have a feeling I’ll be great at it one day, Kavonte said with a wide grin. He added that he wants to be a wide receiver.

Returning for the third year after missing last year due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the youth camp is designed to teach participants the basics of soccer, according to Tyler Fullhart, NMCC’s head soccer coach and the camp organizer. Open to youth entering third through sixth grade, 18 participated in the 2021 camp.

Fullhart and his assistant coaches Jake Kimball, Jonathan Hadden, Jarett Allen, Joe Moss, and Matt Hartman divided the participants into groups and moved them around different stations on the high school football field. There was the offensive line station, a quarterback station, a running back station, and Kavontes favorite, the wide receiving station. Later in the morning, the camp focused on defense and took campers through tackling drills.

Fullhart said he wanted the youth to learn all facets of the game.

Many guys will find that they may be enjoying the game more than they thought. Maybe they’re learning a skill they didn’t know before. That opens doors for them to potentially do it in the future, he said. When you start developing a skill at a young age, it’s about developing that skill and continuously working on that skill. . . so they can get better.

But more importantly than learning the basics during the half-day camp, Fullhart said his goal is for every camper to have fun.

It is good for young children to get out of the house and be challenged. It might be something they’re not really good at, but they can work on it and get better at it and that’s what makes it fun, Fullhart said.

Kavonte said he learned how to tackle properly and more about how to improve his catches and his running. He also said there were lessons about sportsmanship and fair play.

I think anyone who wants to play football should attend this camp because it’s a great experience and it will help you in the future, he added.

William Henner, 8, who wants to play defense someday, agreed.

It was really exciting and I made new friends and learned a lot about football. Everyone should do it, William said.

The camp also gave Kavonte, William, and the others the opportunity to meet many members of the Eagle football team, who had joined their coaches at the camp. Fullhart said that when the camp participants come to one of the games next fall, it will make those games more fun because they will get to know the players personally.

It also benefits high school players, he continued.

I think you can learn as much from teaching as you can from being taught, he said. I like that our boys go out and serve the community.

Matt Riley, the Eagles’ starting quarterback, said he enjoyed teaching the campers about football. Also, he said, he sees it as a way to continue the school’s football traditions.

Riley was impressed by some of the camp participants.

There were a few that were really good. They knew a lot for their age, he said.

Senior Jamian Golden, who plays on the offensive line and as a defensive tackle, was also impressed with the campers.

Many of them were more athletic than I thought they would be, he said. I’ve loved football since I was little, but I wasn’t like that when I was younger. It really surprised me, they were athletic, fast and strong.

For those who had yet to master their skills, Golden said he was trying to encourage and reassure them.

Fullhart said everyone involved has worked hard to make the camp a positive experience and an annual event that the community would be proud of.

Football often gets a bad reputation, but it’s a fun game. It’s a very fun game and a very challenging game that builds characteristics in young men that I don’t know if you can find in other places – the teamwork, the camaraderie, the challenge that it is difficult and overcoming those challenges, said he. I want them to have a good time. I want them to have learned a good skill and I want them to look forward to football this fall.