Sports
Local news: Football camp scores with young people (6/15/21)
Campers race across the football field during drills that formed part of the Eagles Youth Football Camp on June 11. The camp was intended to teach young people the basics of football.
Jill Bock/Standard Democrat
NEW MADRID, Mo. – The heat was heavy. The grass on the football field was wet with dew because of the humidity. But after three hours of running, passing the ball and pushing the pads, Kavonte Thatch was still all smiles.
The 12-year-old explained by his participation in Friday’s New Madrid County Central Eagles Football Youth Camp that he was doing what he loved.
I like to play football. It is one of my favorite sports. I have a feeling I’ll be great at it one day, Kavonte said with a wide grin. He added that he wants to be a wide receiver.
Returning for the third year after missing last year due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the youth camp is designed to teach participants the basics of soccer, according to Tyler Fullhart, NMCC’s head soccer coach and the camp organizer. Open to youth entering third through sixth grade, 18 participated in the 2021 camp.
Fullhart and his assistant coaches Jake Kimball, Jonathan Hadden, Jarett Allen, Joe Moss, and Matt Hartman divided the participants into groups and moved them around different stations on the high school football field. There was the offensive line station, a quarterback station, a running back station, and Kavontes favorite, the wide receiving station. Later in the morning, the camp focused on defense and took campers through tackling drills.
Fullhart said he wanted the youth to learn all facets of the game.
Many guys will find that they may be enjoying the game more than they thought. Maybe they’re learning a skill they didn’t know before. That opens doors for them to potentially do it in the future, he said. When you start developing a skill at a young age, it’s about developing that skill and continuously working on that skill. . . so they can get better.
But more importantly than learning the basics during the half-day camp, Fullhart said his goal is for every camper to have fun.
It is good for young children to get out of the house and be challenged. It might be something they’re not really good at, but they can work on it and get better at it and that’s what makes it fun, Fullhart said.
Kavonte said he learned how to tackle properly and more about how to improve his catches and his running. He also said there were lessons about sportsmanship and fair play.
I think anyone who wants to play football should attend this camp because it’s a great experience and it will help you in the future, he added.
William Henner, 8, who wants to play defense someday, agreed.
It was really exciting and I made new friends and learned a lot about football. Everyone should do it, William said.
The camp also gave Kavonte, William, and the others the opportunity to meet many members of the Eagle football team, who had joined their coaches at the camp. Fullhart said that when the camp participants come to one of the games next fall, it will make those games more fun because they will get to know the players personally.
It also benefits high school players, he continued.
I think you can learn as much from teaching as you can from being taught, he said. I like that our boys go out and serve the community.
Matt Riley, the Eagles’ starting quarterback, said he enjoyed teaching the campers about football. Also, he said, he sees it as a way to continue the school’s football traditions.
Riley was impressed by some of the camp participants.
There were a few that were really good. They knew a lot for their age, he said.
Senior Jamian Golden, who plays on the offensive line and as a defensive tackle, was also impressed with the campers.
Many of them were more athletic than I thought they would be, he said. I’ve loved football since I was little, but I wasn’t like that when I was younger. It really surprised me, they were athletic, fast and strong.
For those who had yet to master their skills, Golden said he was trying to encourage and reassure them.
Fullhart said everyone involved has worked hard to make the camp a positive experience and an annual event that the community would be proud of.
Football often gets a bad reputation, but it’s a fun game. It’s a very fun game and a very challenging game that builds characteristics in young men that I don’t know if you can find in other places – the teamwork, the camaraderie, the challenge that it is difficult and overcoming those challenges, said he. I want them to have a good time. I want them to have learned a good skill and I want them to look forward to football this fall.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]